How to watch Boston College vs. Clemson game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The Boston College Eagles (22-28, 8-19 in ACC) will play the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers (37-13, 17-10 in ACC) in Game 1 of their series on Thursday (May 16). The contest will be held at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

How to watch Boston College vs. Clemson Game today?

The Boston College vs. Clemson Game 1 will commence at 6 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.

TV Channel: N/A

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 6 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. CT)

Boston College vs. Clemson Live Stream Details

Syndication: The Greenville News

Although Game 1 of the College vs. Clemson series will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. William Qualkinbush and Ron Smith will be on the broadcast team. The game can also be live streamed on Fubo TV.

Fans can also tune in to Clemson Athletic Network to listen to the game on the radio. Don Munson and Bob Mahony will call the game on the network.

Boston College vs. Clemson H2H record and preview

The Clemson Tigers hold the advantage in the all-time head-to-head series with Boston College, leading 45-11 over the Eagles. The Tigers won two of the three games in last year’s series in Brighton.

Clemson has struggled in the closing stages of the regular season. The Tigers lost all three games on the road against Wake Forest in their last series. However, Clemson has a strong 24-6 home record and will be the favorite to win its final regular season series against Boston College.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-4 loss against Georgetown in their last game. Previously, Boston College suffered a 2-1 series defeat against Maryland.

Now, the Eagles, who have a 12-9 road record, will face another stern test in a three-game series against Clemson to end their regular season before the ACC Tournament begins.