How to watch Duke vs. East Carolina game? TV channels, streaming options and more 

The Duke Blue Devils will clash with the East Carolina Pirates this Tuesday night, in one of the last college baseball games of the regular season for both schools. The game will be played in Greenville, North Carolina, at Clark Le-Clair Stadium and is set to start at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils are currently on a three-game winning streak, after beating the Florida State Seminoles in the last game of a three-game series they lost 3-2, and afterward sweeping Longwood in a two-game series.

For their part, the East Carolina Pirates' 10-game winning streak ended in their last encounter. On Sunday night, the Pirates lost 5-4 to the South Florida Bulls. Before that, they won 10 straight games, beating William & Mary, Wichita State, NC State, Memphis and South Florida.

How to watch Duke vs. East Carolina?

The game will air on ESPN+. To watch ESPN+ you need to download the ESPN app and subscribe to the service. You can watch ESPN+ on the following devices Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.

Where and when is Duke vs. East Carolina?

The game will start at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be played in the house of the East Carolina Pirates, the Clark Le-Clair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Duke's head coach Chris Pollard on 11-1 victory over Longwood

Last time out, the Blue Devils proved yet again why they're one of the top programs in the nation. They defeated Longwood 11-1, in a game in which they had 16 hits.

Here's what Chris Pollard had to say about his team's performance:

"I am really impressed by our club today. To shake off the layoff and the exam fog plus the rain delay; to play through the weather and play as well as we did today. I thought we had a really a really good offensive approach.

"They have a lot of good arms and have played in a lot of close ballgames this season. Our approach was just really good. I thought we pitched really well, especially in that second game."

Longwood only managed to get one run out of their eight hits. Ryan Higgins was credited with the victory (1-1) and Brenton Fisher was saddled with the loss (2-3) for Longwood.

