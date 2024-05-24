How to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska in Big Ten baseball tournament today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The Big Ten baseball tournament will see a thrilling matchup on Friday between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Only one team will advance as this is a win-or-go-home game for both teams, who have already lost once. Ohio State lost on Thursday to the Indiana Hoosiers 14-7, while Nebraska is coming off a loss to Ohio State in the opening round 15-2 in seven innings.

This article will explore the details of the upcoming game between Ohio State and Nebraska.

What time does Ohio State play Nebraska?

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Nebraska live stream Info

The Big Ten baseball tournament game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers will air on the Big Ten Network. The Big Ten Network is available on multiple streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Sling. It will also be available to watch on the Fox Sports App.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska prediction

The Buckeyes are in a more compromised position than the Cornhuskers, who last beat the Purdue Boilermakers 6-2 on Wednesday. However, the Buckeyes were able to tee off against the Cornhuskers in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State has been a slightly better offense throughout the season, but the pitching is on two completely different levels. Regarding the team pitching stats, the Cornhuskers have a 4.52 team ERA, while the Buckeyes have a 6.22 team ERA.

Ohio State had an unbelievable offensive showing, averaging 11 runs per game in the tournament. However, Nebraska is the overall better team and should be able to pick up the win.

Ohio State baseball starting lineup today

1. Trey Lipsey DH

2. Henry Kaczmar SS

3. Isaac Cadena LF

4. Tyler Pettorini 3B

5. Joseph Mershon 2B

6. Mitchell Okuley RF

7. Matthew Graveline C

8. Ryan Miller 1B

9. Josh Stevenson CF

Nebraska baseball starting lineup today

1. Cayden Stokes 2B

2. Case Sanderson RF

3. Josh Caron C

4. Tyler Stone 1B

5. Gabe Swansen DH

6. Dylan Carey SS

7. Cole Evans LF

8. Riley Silva CF

9. Joshua Overbeek 3B