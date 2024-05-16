How to watch Rice vs. East Carolina game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The No. 13 East Carolina Pirates (37-13, 16-8 AAC) will face the Rice Owls (22-31, 11-13) on Thursday. The two will compete in Game 1 of their three-game series. The contest will be held in Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

How to watch Rice vs. East Carolina game today?

Image Credits - East Carolina Baseball Instagram

The Rice vs. East Carolina Game 1 will commence at 6 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.

TV Channel: N/A

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 6 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. CT)

Rice vs. East Carolina live stream details

Although Game 1 of the Rice vs East Carolina series will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on ESPN+. Evan Budrovich and Mike Mullis will be on the broadcast team. The game can also be live-streamed on Fubo TV.

Fans can also tune in to 94.3 The Game to listen to the game on the radio. Scott Rogers and Dr. Gary Overton will call the game on the network.

Rice vs. East Carolina head-to-head record and preview

The Rice Owls hold the advantage in the all-time head-to-head series with East Carolina, leading 24-9 over the Pirates. The last time these two teams played each other was in 2016. The Owls had won two of three games in a non-conference series at Reckling Park.

The Owls are unlikely to qualify for the NCAA Tournament via their record in the regular season. Still, they can push for the postseason by winning the AAC Conference tournament. Rice is on a two-game win streak and will want to continue its good run heading into the final series against East Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have hit a blip just before the conference tournament. They have lost five games in a row, including a clean sweep loss against Tulane last week. Nonetheless, East Carolina is leading its conference and will want to close the regular season out with a win.