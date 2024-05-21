How to watch South Carolina vs. Alabama in SEC baseball tournament today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide battle it out in the first-round game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The winner of the matchup will advance to Round 2 of the SEC Tournament and take on the second-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, while the loser is eliminated entirely from the tournament. Let's take a deeper dive into how to watch this game, as it will be critical to how the rest of the SEC Tournament will go.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Today

TV Channel: SEC Network and ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 30 minutes after Georgia vs. LSU Game 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET

South Carolina vs. Alabama Live Stream Details

This Southeastern Conference first-round game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be available to livestream. The game can be streamed on SEC Network as well as the ESPN+ app.

South Carolina Baseball Starting Lineup Today

Austin Brinling CF Ethan Petry 1B Blake Jackson RF Cole Messina C Parker Noland 2B Kennedy Jones LF Dalton Reeves DH Talmadge LeCroy SS Gavin Casas 3B

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup Today

Gage Miller 3B Ian Petrutz LF Justin Lebron SS Wiliam Hamiter RF Kade Snell DH Mac Guscette C TJ McCants CF Will Hodo 1B Max Grant 2B

How did these teams play against one another this season?

These teams had a three-game series in Tuscaloosa during the regular season on March 28-30. The Crimson Tide won the series 2-1 as they were able to win 4-3 and 13-6 in the first two games, while the Gamecocks avoided being swept as they won the final game 9-8.

How did these teams do before the SEC Tournament?

The South Carolina Gamecocks had a strong season, as they were 33-21 (13-17 SEC) this season but limped to the finish line. They enter the SEC Tournament on a six-game losing streak. The Alabama Crimson Tide (33-21, 13-17) have won five of their last eight games in the regular season.