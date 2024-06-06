How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma WCWS Final Game 1? TV channels, streaming options and more - June 05, College Baseball 2024

The first game of the best-of-three Women's College World Series will be taking place tonight. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to square off inside OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Longhorns were the top-seed in the WCWS and are coming off a 1-0 win over the Stanford Cardinal. The Sooners were the second-seed in the WCWS and were able to win the if necessary game in eight innings over the Florida Gators, 6-5.

This game is going to be interesting, as the winner will have the advantage going forward. Let's take a look at viewing options for Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Finals between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

What time does Texas play Oklahoma?

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Texas vs. Oklahoma WCWS live stream info

The game is going to be available on linear television but is also going to be available to stream as well. The game will be streaming on ESPN+ while also being available on YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live Sports.

Texas vs. Oklahoma WCWS prediction

It goes without saying but the two best teams in the country are going head-to-head against one another for the national championship. This game sets the tone and the Texas Longhorns should be able to win for a few reasons.

Looking at stats throughout the season is one thing but even narrowing it down to how the games in this tournament have gone shows the difference. The Longhorns had a day of rest while Oklahoma played two consecutive games and could wind up playing five consecutive days depending on the length of this series.

They split their previous four head-to-head games and Texas has the significant advantage pitching both in this game and for the series. Their trio of Teagan Kavan, Mac Morgan and Citlaly Gutierrez provide different looks but incredible results.

Go with the Texas Longhorns to secure the win in Game 1 of the WCWS Finals.

