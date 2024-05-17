How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky game today? Streaming options, preview and more

The Vanderbilt Commodores (34-18 overall record, 12-15 in Southeastern Conference) will play the second-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (37-11 overall record, 20-7 in Southeastern Conference) in Game 1 of their three-game series on Thursday (May 16). The contest will take place at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky game today?

The Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game 1 will commence at 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.

TV Channel: N/A

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CT)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky live stream details

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Although Game 1 of the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky series will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Fans can also tune into 102.5 The Game to listen to the match via radio.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky preview

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the most impressive teams in the NCAA this season. However, they suffered a 2-1 series defeat against the top-ranked Tennessee last week, despite winning Game 3.

Nonetheless, Vanderbilt will want to finish the season on a high, since it gives the team a better chance at playing in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Commodores have been underwhelming on the road and have posted just a 3-10 record heading into their final series of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are in contention to win the SEC title if they clean sweep Vanderbilt in their final series of the regular season. However, it will depend on how Tennessee fares in its final series against South Carolina.

Kentucky's game against Wright State was canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather. It was the second Wildcats game that got canceled in a week.

Nick Mingione's team previously beat the Florida Gators 2-1 in their series and will want to win the SEC title, before the conference tournament gets underway.