Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's brother, Matayo Uiagalelei, grabbed headlines after being ranked No. 19 in the 2023 class by Sports Illustrated.

Matayo has an impressive physical size, at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. Moreover, his arm strength and wingspan puts him on the pedestal to reach an elite level.

Athleticism indeed runs in the Uiagalelei family. The Los Angeles Dodgers picked DJ Uiagalelei as the No. 610 pick as a right-handed pitcher in the MLB draft. The signs of his arm strength were displayed at St. John Bosco when he topped out at 95 mph.

Big Dave Uiagalelei @DUiagalelei This wouldn’t be fair at all. I’m so glad I didn’t do it. But I respect all parents and their decisions on what they decide to do with their child.… The fact that I could of held Matayo back one more year and he could of been a 2024 class with one more year in high school…This wouldn’t be fair at all. I’m so glad I didn’t do it. But I respect all parents and their decisions on what they decide to do with their child.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The fact that I could of held Matayo back one more year and he could of been a 2024 class with one more year in high school…😱😱😱 This wouldn’t be fair at all. I’m so glad I didn’t do it. But I respect all parents and their decisions on what they decide to do with their child.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Qk5qMLLg6D

Uiagalelei's brother, Matayo, is not far behind when it comes to competition. He is considered one of the top 10 edge rushers in the 2023 class. Oregon was considered to be blessed with a five-star prospect, which as per DJ, was Matayo's dream school.

In an interview with Sports Stars of Tomorrow, he shared how their internal competition has helped each other grow into sturdy NFL draft-level athletes.

"Sports has always been a big thing in our family," Matayo said. "We were definitely close, always competitive. Everything was competition."

DJ Uiagalelei's brother, Matayo Uiagalelei, considered to be a future first-round pick

DJ Uiagalelei's brother: 2022 CIF-SS-Ford Division 1 football championship

Matayo continues to mature physically. He is an athlete who can move with enough speed to create separation as a wide receiver. DJ also took Matayo's Oregon appreciation to Twitter posting a picture with the caption,

"Congrats UCE this been your Dream school since you were a kid and no one deserves this more then you!! Oregon is getting the best player in the WORLD!!!"

DJ Uiagalelei @DJUiagalelei #GOAT𓃵 Congrats UCE this been your Dream school since you were a kid and no one deserves this more then you!! Oregon is getting the best player in the WORLD!!! #SCODUCKS Congrats UCE this been your Dream school since you were a kid and no one deserves this more then you!! Oregon is getting the best player in the WORLD!!! #SCODUCKS💚💛 #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/rgX7ul6Wik

DJ Uiagalelei's brother recently discussed Oregon at the Polynesian Bowl. Matayo elaborated that each school he was considering had pros and cons, but faith and God played a significant role in choosing the Ducks. He also discussed how he would like to learn from the players who are already on the roster and get as much playing time as possible.

Matayo Uiagalelei's potential was acknowledged by many recruiters soon after his brother, DJ, joined Clemson in 2020 (before entering the transfer portal in December). He fell in love with football after watching his family members coach and play, especially his father, Dave Uiagalelei, aka "Big Dave"

"Big Dave" is a proud father of two 5-star kids. He vocalized his confidence for the siblings, saying he knew when they were in eighth grade that there would be multiple Division I offers for them.

Poll : Which Uiagalelei brother would prove to be a better Draft Prospect? Matayo Uiagalelei DJ Uiagalelei 0 votes