Is Chase Burns a senior? Wake Forest star's college status explored

Chase Burns has been one of the finest pitchers in collegiate baseball for a while, and he's still striking fear into the eyes of your favorite batter in 2024. Burns is a shoo-in to be selected highly in the upcoming MLB Draft.

We'll look at his student status heading into the 2024 NCAA regionals.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Is Chase Burns a senior?

No, Chase Burns is a junior heading into the upcoming collegiate baseball season. The former Tennessee standout utilized the NCAA transfer portal to transfer to Wake Forest for what'll likely be his last season at the collegiate level.

Burns joins Wake Forest after an impressive stint with the Tennessee Volunteers. Burns finished his freshman season with an 8-2 record, 2.91 ERA, and an impressive 103 strikeouts in 81+1⁄3 innings pitched.

For his year one effort, Burns earned 2022 NCBWA Freshman Pitcher of the Year Honors, 2022 Collegiate Baseball Co-Freshman National Player of the Year, 2022 NCBWA All-American -- 1st Team Honors, 2022 D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American -- 1st Team Honors, and a 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team selection.

This set the stage for a stellar sophomore season with the Tennessee Volunteers. Burns didn't disappoint, recording a 5-3 record and two saves with a 4.25 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 72 innings pitched.

For his sophomore performances, the Italian-born pitcher earned the 2024 Preseason Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game, 2024 Preseason First Team All-American by Perfect Game, 2023 CSC Academic All-District, 2023 Preseason All-SEC—1st Team, and more. He elected to transfer to Wake Forest for the end of his collegiate baseball career and aim for the highest accolades at the collegiate level in a new environment.

Expand Tweet

Chase Burns is the top-rated pitcher in the 2024 MLB Draft

According to ESPN, Chase Burns is slated to be selected second overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Wake Forest pitcher looks poised to be taken off the board by the Cincinnati Reds early in the Draft.

Speaking on Burns' ability, Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter said,

"He's the best college pitcher I've seen. And that's no knock on Paul Skenes, who obviously shut us out for eight innings last year (in the College World Series) and was awesome, or Matt Harvey from North Carolina. ... Chase Burns is the best I've seen."

His work ethic is his biggest strength, and it should serve him well at the professional level, which is miles above the collegiate level. He'll take some time to adapt, but he should become a dependable pitcher at the MLB level with time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback