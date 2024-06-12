Is Florida State in the 2024 College World series? Exploring Seminoles' track record in NCAA history

The Florida State Seminoles will be looking to win their first-ever College World Series title this June in Omaha, Nebraska. Despite finishing third in the ACC Atlantic Division during the regular season, behind Clemson and NC State, the Noles have a strong overall record of 47-15. However, the No. 8 national seed's conference play showed some weaknesses, with a 17-12 mark that was barely above .500.

The Noles face a tough task in their opening game against the No. 1 seed Tennessee Volunteers, who are widely considered the favorites to win the national title in this College World Series.

How did the Seminoles arrive at the College World Series?

The Florida State Seminoles achieved the qualification after winning the Tallahassee Regional and Super Regional. During the Regional phase, the Seminoles defeated Stetson and UCF (twice) to advance to the Super Regional, where they swept the UConn Huskies in a best-of-three series.

Their final win over the Huskies was propelled by the performances of James Tibbs III, the ACC Player of the Year. The outfielder homered three times in the Seminoles' 10-8 victory over UConn in Game 2. Especially important was his home run in the 12th inning, which broke an 8-8 tie and gave the team the final victory.

How many College World Series appearances does Florida State have?

This will be the Seminoles' 24th appearance in the College World Series. However, this will be their first appearance in the current decade, with their last entry into this phase of the NCAA Baseball Tournament back in 2019.

If they manage to win the College World Series, it will also be their first championship title, as they have only managed to be runner-ups so far (1970, 1986, 1999).

