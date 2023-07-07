Is Gavin Guidry related to Yankee great Ron Guidry? Exploring the bond between the LSU pitcher and New York legend 

The name Ron Guidry is synonymous with pitching. The former New York Yankees starting pitcher was dominating hitters on his way to winning the 1978 American League Cy Young Award.

Interestingly, he is not the only Guidry in the baseball world. Many naturally wonder if there is any relation between him and LSU Tigers freshman infielder Gavin Guidry.

So, are the two related?

Both Guidry's are from Louisiana and have excelled at every level of baseball that they have been a part of. However, they are not related to one another. The two-time World Series winner is from Lafayette while Gavin calls Lake Charles home.

A lot of incredible baseball talent has come out of the state of Louisiana, and that seems to be the only connection that these two have with one another.

How did Gavin Guidry do for the LSU Tigers in 2023?

Gavin Guidry entered his collegiate career with a lot of fanfare, as he was named the 2022 Gatorade Louisiana High School Player of the Year. However, things did not transition well in his freshman season of college baseball.

He appeared in 35 games, mostly as a defensive replacement or pinch runner, and struggled at the plate. He finished the year 1-for-7 with one RBI, four runs scored and a 1-4 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Thought this was a cool moment. With two strikes before the final out, Gavin Guidry took a second to look around and soak it all in. I'm sure he'll remember that forever.

One thing that is important to note is that despite his struggles, he was part of the 2023 College World Series run for eventual champions the LSU Tigers. Guidry will continue to improve as his collegiate career continues and he gets used to Southeastern Conference play, and the jump in talent from high school to collegiate sports.

Can Gavin Guidry reach Ron Guidry's level in the MLB?

Ron Guidry is one of the best pitchers to ever play for the New York Yankees, so this will be difficult. Is it possible? Yes. However, it would be foolish to put those types of expectations on anyone, because in all likelihood it won't happen.

Gavin Guidry is a good baseball player, but Ron Guidry is one of the best ever and is incredibly difficult to reach the heights he did.

