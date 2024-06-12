Is North Carolina in the 2024 College World Series? Exploring Tar Heels' track record in NCAA history 

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of four ACC schools that will participate in this year's College World Series. The Tar Heels are also the highest-seeded school from their conference in this year's edition, with UNC being the No. 4 seed while the top three schools are all from the SEC.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Tar Heels came into the postseason as champions of the ACC regular season, with an overall record of 47-14 and a conference mark of 22-8. They won their Coastal Division being four games clear of their closest rival, Virginia. Furthermore, they were two games clear of the winner of the ACC Atlantic Division, Clemson.

The Tar Heels face a flashback to their regular season, as they'll open up their participation in the College World Series against the Virginia Cavaliers on June 14 at Charles Schwab Field.

How North Carolina made it to 2024 College World Series

Yes, the Tar Heels are in the College World Series this year. North Carolina hosted the Chapel Hill Regional and super regional this year. During the regional phase, they defeated LIU in an opening game that they turned around in the ninth inning. From there, they beat LSU twice in three games in the second and final rounds of the regional.

During the super regional, they had an easier time of it, beating the West Virginia Mountaineers in two games. They prevailed 8-6 in the first game and 2-1 in the second. Pitcher Jason DeCaro was the standout of the second game, providing a quality start of six innings in which he allowed just two hits and one run while striking out five batters.

How many College World Series appearances does North Carolina have?

This is the 12th College World Series appearance for the Tar Heels, but the first one in the 2020s and the first under head coach Scott Forbes. North Carolina had last qualified for the final phase of the NCAA Baseball Tournament in 2018.

Notably, North Carolina has never won the CWS, with them having only made the final twice in 2006 and 2007.

Do you think the North Carolina Tar Heels can go all the way and win their maiden College World Series title in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024