Is Rob Vaughn joining Alabama as baseball coach? The former Big Ten Coach of the Year replaces dismissed Brad Bohannon

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has already gotten to work at finding a new head coach. They did not wait long into their offseason to find the perfect fit for them as they have signed back-to-back Big 10 Coach of the Year Rob Vaughn to replace Brad Bohannon.

Since Bohannon was relieved of his duties in May, pitching coach Jason Jackson took over in the interim and led Alabama to a 13-6 record in that span. Jackson was elevated to associate head coach as a result as well as retaining his pitching coach duties.

This is a grand slam hire for the Crimson Tide and should help one of the top programs in the nation continue to do well.

What should the Alabama Crimson Tide expect out of Rob Vaughn?

The Alabama Crimson Tide will undoubtedly be ecstatic about this hire as Rob Vaughn has shown to be an excellent coach. He began his coaching career with the Kansas State Wildcats as an assistant coach in 2012 after calling it quits on his playing days.

He stayed with the program for two seasons before accepting the same role for the Maryland Terrapins in 2013. Vaughn remained an assistant coach until the 2018 season, in which he became the head coach for the team.

It took Vaughn a few seasons to get his feet under him as a coach as the Terrapins were 24-30 in 2018 and 30-30 in 2019. The program could not even crack the top five in the Big Ten Conference before the global pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

Then, he was able to find his stride with the right talent as he finished the 2021 season 30-18 and made the NCAA Regional. In 2022 and 2023, Maryland eclipsed 40 wins each season and made the NCAA Regional round both times.

The Terrapins won the Big Ten regular season championship in '22 and '23 and won the conference tournament this season. Vaughn won the Big Ten Coach of the Year in both seasons as well.

Vaughn is extremely knowledgable being a catcher and at only 35 years old, he can relate to some of the players on a better level than a veteran coach. The program still has Jackson as an assistant coach and pitching coach so the familiarity is there as well.

Alabama has been an excellent program with exceptional talent despite losing in the Super Regional round this year. Expect Vaughn to take Alabama baseball to the next level and contend for Omaha each season and be a contender for the NCAA Division I College World Series.

