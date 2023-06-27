Jac Caglianone MLB Draft eligibility: When can the Gators' pitcher enter the draft?

Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone is an interesting player to analyze for scouts. However, he is not eligible for the 2023 MLB draft, and will have one more season of college baseball before he can attempt to turn pro.

In order to be eligible for the MLB draft, a player must either be 21 years old or be in their third collegiate season. Jac Caglianone is 20 years old and only has played two seasons for the Florida Gators. On the bright side, this gives him another full season to continue developing his skills and increase his draft stock.

So, what should we expect out of him for next season and what will MLB scouts see when diving into Jac Caglianone?

What are Jac Caglianone's stats?

Caglianone has the size to be a solid player at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. He is a solid pitcher, finishing 7-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 74.2 innings with 55 walks and 87 strikeouts. His fastball has been very effective, making hitters struggle with a 99 MPH heater on the bump.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jac Caglianone has hitters fighting for their lives Jac Caglianone has hitters fighting for their lives https://t.co/zCa51BU6OX

This is not even one of the top things he does as Caglianone has shown to be one of the best power hitters in the entire nation. At the plate, he finished the 2023 season with a .313 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage, and a .687 slugging percentage.

He has put up the counting stats as well with 33 home runs and 90 RBIs while stealing four bases. Caglianone also crowds the place, similar to Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo as Caglianone finished with 16 hit-by-pitches.

Where will Jac Caglianone be selected in the 2024 MLB draft?

It is difficult to expect a power-hitter and southpaw starting pitcher to survive past the first pick. He has outstanding raw power and has a leg up on North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt and Iowa starting pitcher Brody Brecht.

Caglianone has the potential to be the American Shohei Ohtani and because he has gone through the college baseball ranks, we have seen his progression.

It is going to be a race for Caglianone at the bottom of the MLB standings and doubtless, this will be something to watch out for.

