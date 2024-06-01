Jac Caglianone MLB Draft Projection: 5 potential landing spots for Florida baseball star

Jac Caglianone has been the most sought-after player on the Florida Gators roster. The two-way phenom has garnered attention from MLB teams and will be among the top picks in the upcoming 2024 draft.

While Caglianone is currently busy with the Gators in their push for a deep postseason run, here's a look at five potential landing spots for the player when he goes pro.

5 potential landing spots for Jac Caglianone ahead of 2024 MLB draft

Syndication: Ocala StarBanner

#5. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled to get their act right this season. As things stand, David Bell's team is at the bottom of the NL Central and needs major reinforcements in the next draft.

Cincinnati will require a boost in its pitching department and Jac Caglianone could be an ideal addition. Another bonus is that the Florida star is a handy option with the bat.

#4. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are last in the NL West with a 20-35 record. Many believe that Colorado's season might already be over and the team can look toward making additions for next season.

With Jac Caglianone set to enter the 2024 draft, the Rockies might consider bringing the two-way star to Colorado. Furthermore, their pitching department could use someone with a 100mph fastball mixed with nasty sliders and changeups.

#3. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels waived goodbye to Shohei Ohtani in the offseason and have not been the same threat. They are fifth in the AL West with a 21-35 record.

Caglianone could be a potential replacement for Ohtani but he will still have massive shoes to fill in Los Angeles. His pitching ability will add some prowess to the seemingly weak Angels lineup.

#2. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have had a horrendous campaign thus far. They are last in the AL Central with a 15-42 record.

Chicago needs to strengthen its core in the upcoming MLB draft and might look to build a team around Caglianone. The White Sox need to boost all areas of their team and require a two-way star they can trust to sort out some issues.

#1. Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians have enjoyed a fabulous start to the 2024 MLB season. Stephen Vogt's team leads the AL Central with a 38-19 record.

While the Guardians will want to focus on reaching the World Series this season, they will also have one eye on the draft, with Jac Caglianone being an ideal addition to their ranks. At Cleveland, the two-way phenom could express himself freely while being allowed to hone his skills.