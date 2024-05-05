Kansas vs Kansas State Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - May 5, College Baseball 2024

We have an exciting Big 12 Conference game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats at the Tointon Family Stadium on Sunday.

The Wildcats (27-18, 11-12 Big 12) picked up a 3-2 home win on Friday, while the Jayhawks (27-16, 13-10) won 4-0 on Saturday for their first shutout of the season.

Neither team has announced their starting pitcher, but it's projected to be a battle of redshirt juniors. Right-hander J'Briell Easley (0-0, 4.26 ERA) gets the start for the Jayhawks, while right-hander Ty Ruhl (1-2, 10.32 ERA) will be on the mound for the Wildcats.

Kansas vs Kansas State Game 3 Odds

Team Odds Kansas +114 Kansas State -145

How to watch Kansas vs Kansas State Game 3?

To watch this game, which starts at 1 p.m. ET, you will need an ESPN+ subscription, as it's going to air live on Big 12 Now through ESPN+.

Kansas vs Kansas State Game 3 odds

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats are very similar this season, but with the starting pitchers expected on the mound, the clear advantage would go to the Jayhawks.

They recorded four runs on 13 hits, while their bullpen shut the door down as they pitched three innings and allowed two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, are coming off a shut out, and it seems like the Jayhawks learned how to pitch to them. Cole Wisenbaker struggled and threw 38 pitches, so he will likely be unavailable for this game.

Kansas has been the better offensive team, as they have a .916 team OPS thus far, while Kansas State is hitting to an .842 team OPS. The Jayhawks need to step up and continue to produce with runners on base and should pick up the victory.

Easley has not pitched more than 2.1 innings this season, so he's not going to be on the mound for too long. So expect the bullpen to be ready to attack and the Jayhawks to win the series against their in-state rival.

Prediction: Kansas Jayhawks +114