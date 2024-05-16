Kansas vs Texas Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 16 College Baseball 2024 

In an exciting Big 12 Conference matchup on Thursday, the 24th-ranked Texas Longhorns (32-20, 17-10) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (29-18, 15-12 Big 12) at the UFCU Disch-Falk Field to kick off a three-game series.

The Longhorns are sending senior righty Charlie Hurley (5-0, 6.14 ERA) to the mound. They are coming off a win over the UCF Knights, where he pitched two innings and gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and zero strikeouts.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, are going to counter with senior right-hander Reese Dutton (7-4, 3.50 ERA). He lost his most recent outing against the Houston Cougars, where he threw four innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits with a hit by pitch, four walks and six strikeouts.

Kansas vs. Texas Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Kansas Jayhawks +140 Texas Longhorns -180

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Baseball?

There's only one way to watch this game live, and that is through the Longhorn Network.

Kansas vs. Texas Baseball Prediction

The Texas Longhorns have been excellent this season and should be able to control the game.

The ability to hit home runs throughout the season has been a massive difference, as the Jayhawks have a combined 65 total home runs, while the Longhorns have slugged 103.

Even on the bases, Texas has been a lot better in terms of stealing bases, as the Longhorns have stolen 40 bases on 50 attempts. Compare that to Kansas, who has recorded just 23 stolen bases while attempting 28 times. The lack of a threat to steal bases should help the Longhorns pitching staff remain focused on the batter.

Charlie Hurley has only allowed a pair of home runs over 36.2 innings on the mound this year, while Reese Dutton is giving up a bit more, as he has had six home runs hit against hits in 74.2 innings of work. The Jayhawks have been a bit luckier as they have a 44-34 advantage of forcing double plays.

Overall, go with the Texas Longhorns to win the game.

Prediction: Texas Longhorns -180