Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 11, College Baseball 2024

Fans will have an intriguing SEC battle in the second clash of the three-game series as the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (36-10, 19-6 SEC) will take on the Florida Gators (25-24, 10-15) at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Wildcats are on a three-game streak after winning the first game 12-11 in 10 innings on Friday.

They are sending Southpaw graduate student Dominic Niman (8-3, 4.85 ERA) to the mound and are coming off a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. He pitched 5.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Gators are going with freshman righty Liam Peterson (1-4, 6.54 ERA) who pitched one shutout inning as he allowed two hits with one walk and zero strikeouts in the last game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Baseball Betting Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Kentucky -1.5 (+110) Over 13.5 (-115) -120 Florida +1.5 (-140) Under 13.5 (-115) -110

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida Baseball

This game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators will be airing exclusively on the SEC Network. That means if you have ESPN+, you will be able to watch every pitch of the game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Baseball Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the best programs in all of college baseball and despite the one-run game on Friday, they are going to be the favorites to win. The Gators struggled on Friday as Pierce Coppola pitched 2.2 innings while the Wildcats had Trey Pooser pitch six innings of work.

If Kentucky is able to pitch to first baseman Jac Caglianone and limit his production, that would be massive.

Florida is a .500 team and they are not going to be consistent in games. Dominic Niman has proven to be an overall better pitcher than Liam Peterson has been this year. With the regular season ending very soon, this game is going to help them solidify their standing in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky is the better team in every sense of the word and should be able to quiet down Florida's bats enough to pick up another win on the road.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats -120

