Kentucky vs. Oregon State Lexington Super Regional Game 2 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 9 College Baseball 2024

Game 2 of the Lexington Super Regional on Sunday night will see the No. 2 national-seeded Kentucky Wildcats and the 15th-seeded Oregon State Beavers battle it out with a berth in the 2024 College World Series on the line. Kentucky secured a dominant 10-0 win in Game 1 on Saturday.

The Wildcats will send right-hander Trey Pooser (7-1, 3.46 ERA), a graduate student, to the mound. He's coming off a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini as he pitched seven innings and gave up one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Beavers will counter with junior righty Jacob Kmatz (7-2, 3.29 ERA), who is coming off a victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters as he threw one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Can the Kentucky Wildcats make the College World Series or will the Oregon State Beavers force a Game 3 on Monday?

Kentucky vs. Oregon State Baseball Betting Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Kentucky Wildcats -1.5 (-105) Over 13.5 (-115) -145 Oregon State Beavers +1.5 (-125) Under 13.5 (-115) +114

How to watch Kentucky vs. Oregon State

The game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Oregon State Beavers will be available on streaming and linear television. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu+ Live Sports while also being available on ESPNU.

Kentucky vs. Oregon State prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats dominated offensively, but the pitching was the major story as they allowed just one hit and four walks. The Wildcats also had just one relief pitcher pitch while the Beavers used five pitchers, although only two pitched more than 15 pitches. Kentucky held Oregon State to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in Game 1.

Kentucky's offense showcased its ability as it stole four bases. Go with the Wildcats to continue getting on base and scoring runs so expect them to win by multiple runs in this matchup and punch their ticket to the 2024 College World Series.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats -1.5 (-105)

