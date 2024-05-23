Kentucky Wildcats NCAA baseball tournament projections: Will Nick Mingione men qualify?

The Kentucky Wildcats have been among the top teams in college baseball this season, finishing the regular season ranked second in the nation. They finished with a 39-12 record, including 22-8 in SEC play, earning the third overall seed in the conference tournament.

While they had a first-round bye, the Wildcats were run-ruled in their first game of tournament play, suffering an 11-0 loss to the LSU Tigers in a game that was called after eight innings.

They will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, as the second and third round of the conference tournament is double elimination.

Take a look at whether Nick Mingione's men, who are in search of their first conference tournament championship, will qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Will the Kentucky Wildcats qualify for the NCAA Tournament?

The Kentucky Wildcats have been among the best college baseball teams in the nation this season. While they have not been dominant in any one facet, they have been strong in all areas and are one of the most well-rounded teams.

Despite losing their first game of the conference tournament, the Wildcats are tied with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the fourth-best odds, +1000, to win the national championship. Their title odds trail only the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kentucky remains a lock to reach the NCAA Tournament, even after suffering a loss in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Their dominant regular season in college baseball's toughest conference - there were four teams ranked in the top-five and six in the top-25 to finish the regular season - will likely ensure that they receive a top-16 seed and hosting rights in the regional round of the tournament.

Furthermore, a top-eight seed and the opportunity to host games through the super regionals is not out of the picture for the Wildcats. However, that will likely be determined by the rest of this week's action. While the top-overall seed is not out of the question, they will likely need to win the SEC Tournament to make that happen.

To qualify for the College World Series, which begins on June 14, the Kentucky Wildcats will have to advance through the NCAA Regionals and NCAA Super Regionals. Their path to do so will be much easier if they secure a top-eight seed.