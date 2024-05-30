Knoxville baseball regional tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball regional tournament

The Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to be thrilling, as there are four teams attempting to advance out of this double-elimination bracket and the winner advancing to the Super Regionals. The Tennessee Volunteers, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Indiana Hoosiers and the Northern Kentucky Norse are ready to battle it out.

How can people get tickets to watch this regional as it unfolds in real time?

How to buy Knoxville baseball regional tickets for 2024

Unfortunately for fans wanting to go see the Knoxville Regional, the Tennessee Volunteer season ticket holders bought up all the tickets for the entire regional.

That means the only ways to get into the sessions would be through NCAA Ticket Exchange or through secondary ticketing markets like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

What are the cheapest Knoxville baseball regional tickets?

With the tickets being only available on secondary markets, ticket prices for the Knoxville Regionals are more than most of the other regionals happening at the same time.

The cheapest ticket seems to sitting at $100 right now for all sessions, and below is the schedule for the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Indiana Hoosiers (1 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 (Noon ET)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 1 (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 (Noon ET)

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (6 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 (if necessary TBD)

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

According to the NCAA policy, people who no longer plan to attend the NCAA Tournament for whatever reason could go to the NCAA Ticket Exchange. In that program, fans have opportunities to buy and sell tickets.

Are you able to buy College World Series tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska are currently available to be purchased. Below is the full schedule of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Regional: May 31- June 3

May 31- June 3 Super Regional: June 7-10

June 7-10 College World Series: June 14

June 14 College World Series Championship: June 22-24