Kyle Brown cause of death during Alabama baseball game: How did ESPN director die?

Kyle Brown, an ESPN director who worked for the company for 16 years, passed away on Saturday from a medical emergency at 42 years old. He was working the NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The game would be delayed for two hours for a "non-game-related medical event."

He went to the Ohio State University and fell in love with the television production side of sports, as he discussed in a 2003 story on their website.

Brown is survived by his wife, daughter Megan, and their four children. ESPN also put out a statement regarding his death. As of this writing, the cause of death has not been released.

"A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team -- and, highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football."

But what did Kyle Brown do to make it to the point that he was in the sports business?

What did Kyle Brown do during his career?

Kyle Brown was an accomplished athlete in his own right before ever setting foot behind the camera. He was a pitcher at the Ohio State University and was named a captain for the team. He pitched in 55 games spanning 125.2 innings and went 11-3 with a 4.58 ERA. Brown's best season was as a freshman in 2000, where he went 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA.

However, things began to shape around him off the diamond as he worked with ABC and ESPN when they produced Ohio State home games.

ESPN PR @ESPNPR NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden https://t.co/l4B7uuXcJT

Kyle Brown grew up in Washington Court House, Ohio, and his neighbor was an ESPN director that would allow him to accompany him to events. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication in 2004 and joined ESPN as an associate producer in December of that year.

He worked a lot of major events surrounding the sports world and was doing his life's passion. This unfortunate circumstance is a reminder of how valuable and fragile life is. Brown was one of the top producers in the industry and touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people with his work behind the camera.

Poll : 0 votes