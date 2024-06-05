  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • Lexington Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices and more details for NCAA baseball tournament 

Lexington Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices and more details for NCAA baseball tournament 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Jun 05, 2024 10:37 IST
Photos courtesy of Oregon State Athletics and NCAA.com
Photos courtesy of Oregon State Athletics and NCAA.com

The Lexington Super Regional is set to begin on Friday, June 8 between the Kentucky Wildcats and Oregon State Beavers. It's a best-of-three series to determine which team advances to the College World Series.

The Beavers defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters, 11-6 in the Corvallis Regional while the Wildcats picked up a 5-0 win over the Indiana State Sycamores in the finals of the Lexington Regional.

also-read-trending Trending

These teams are going to battle it out inside Kentucky Proud Park and tickets for these games are still available for fans looking to witness the action live. Here's a deeper dive into how to purchase tickets for this super regional.

How to buy Lexington Super Regional tickets for 2024

There are tickets still available for purchase for fans wanting to go to the 2024 Lexington Super Regional. Tickets are available via the Kentucky Wildcats baseball website as well as can be purchased on secondary markets such as Stub Hub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats – to name a few.

What are the cheapest Lexington baseball Super Regional tickets?

The cheapest tickets currently available for the Lexington Super Regional are single-game tickets in either the outfield bleachers or the general admission sections for $20.

Fans looking for the cheapest tickets for the All-Session section, the price for those tickets are $40 and would include access to all three games that are potentially going to take place, depending on the outcome of the first two games.

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

Tickets that are already purchased can be re-sold. If that is required, the NCAA has a ticket exchange program where tickets can be bought and re-sold to others attempting to get into the game.

Can fans buy College World Series tickets?

For fans hoping to go to the 2024 College World Series, there are tickets still available to be purchased via the NCAA website. The College World Series begins on June 14 with four teams in each bracket competing in a double-elimination tournament to try and make the College World Series Championship, which is scheduled from June 22-24.

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी