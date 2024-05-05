Longwood vs. Duke Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 5, College Baseball 2024

Duke will play host to Longwood in the first game of a college baseball doubleheader on Sunday, May 5, at the Jack Coombs Field in Durham, North Carolina.

The No. 10 seed Blue Devils (30-14, 14-10 ACC) are coming off a 16-4 win over former Florida State in an ACC showdown last week. The win helped Duke clinch a spot in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the Lancers (20-24, 7-11 Big South) beat UNC Ashville, 8-4, in a Big South clash. The doubleheader against Duke is Longwood's last two non-conference games before concluding the regular season with two Big South series matches against USC Upstate and Radford.

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Johnson (3-1, 2.94 ERA) will take the mound for Duke while Longwood will counter with right-handed pitcher Brenton Fisher (2-2, 3.19 ERA).

Longwood vs Duke Baseball Prediction

Logan Bravo is Duke's co-leaders in RBIs with 45.

Duke is outstanding at home with a 19-8 record and it looks to improve its record at Jack Coombs Field with a double-header sweep against Longwood.

In their last game against Florida State, the Blue Devils poured in 10 runs in the second inning to secure a 16-4 win. Logan Bravo was 4-of-4 and recorded four RBIs while Zac Morris (3-4, 2 RBIs), Johnson (1-2, 3 RBIs) and Chase Krewson (3-4, 1 RBI) blasted a home run each to complete the lopsided win.

James Tallon picked up his second win for Duke as he pitched two innings and recorded three strikeouts while allowing a hit. Starter Ryan Higgins played three innings and allowed four earned runs and five hits. He fanned six batters. Charlie Beilenson shut down any opportunity for the Seminoles to score as he didn't allow a hit in two innings and struck out three batters.

Meanwhile, Longwood leaned on the heroics of Hayden Harris, Drew Camp and Tanner Thomas to beat UNC Asheville. Harris, Camp and Thomas finished with two RBIs each to lead the Lancers to victory. Kevin Warunek (2-0) clinched the victory after pitching two innings of one-hit baseball. He allowed a walk but struck out two batters in the win. Fisher pitched for four innings and allowed an earned run and five hits.

Duke will be favored in the doubleheader against Longwood due to its hitting and running prowess. Freshman AJ Gracia and graduate student Logan Bravo lead the team in RBIs with 45 each while GS Ben Miller is close behind at 40. Miller and Zac Morris have belted in 12 home runs in the season while Bravo and Gracia have recorded 11 and 10 homers, respectively.

For Longwood, Harris leads the team in batting average at .348 and is followed by Noah Campanelli (.345). Thomas has batted in 27 runs while Harris and Willie Havens have put 26 and 25 RBIs.

Longwood vs Duke Head-to-Head

Duke leads the head-to-head showdown with Longwood, 9-1. In their last game on May 7, 2023, the Blue Devils outclassed the Lancers, 13-9.

Where to watch Longwood vs Duke Baseball

The Longwood-Duke NCAA Baseball clash will be streamed live on ACCNX.