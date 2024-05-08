  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • Louisville vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

Louisville vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 08, 2024 01:53 IST
Louisville vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds &amp; Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024
Louisville vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

The Louisville Cardinals (29-18) are preparing for a non-conference midweek matchup on Tuesday evening to take on the 25th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores (32-16) at Hawkins Field in their annual Battle of the Barrel. The first pitch of the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak after a 5-3 road win on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. The Commodores are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after an 11-7 road loss against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday.

While neither team announced a starting pitcher as of this writing, junior righty Carson Liggett (2-2, 7.14 ERA) and junior southpaw Devin Futrell (2-1, 5.88 ERA) are projected to start.

Louisville vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Betting Odds

TeamRun LineTotalMoneyline
Louisville+1.5 (-115)N/A+135
Vanderbilt -1.5 (-115)Under 13.5 (-115)-175

How to Watch Louisville vs. Vanderbilt

This game will be televised on ESPN2. It can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

Louisville vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Prediction

The Louisville Cardinals have been playing well, but the Vanderbilt Commodores are the better team overall.

The Cardinals are not doing well on the mound so far this season. They are pitching to a 6.27 team ERA while the Commodores are pitching to a 4.89 team ERA. Offensively, these teams are much more comparable but Vanderbilt completely neutralizes what Louisville does on the basepaths.

The batteries for the Commodores have allowed 22 stolen bases while finishing with 10 caught stealing on the defensive side (.688 stolen base percentage against). If the Cardinals cannot run on the bases, they will be unable to get into scoring position and make things tougher to plate some runners.

The Commodores should be able to dominate as they have better pitching and fielding. The Vanderbilt Commodores should be able to defend Hawkins Field and win the Battle of the Barrel.

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores -175

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी