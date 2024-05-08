Louisville vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

The Louisville Cardinals (29-18) are preparing for a non-conference midweek matchup on Tuesday evening to take on the 25th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores (32-16) at Hawkins Field in their annual Battle of the Barrel. The first pitch of the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak after a 5-3 road win on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. The Commodores are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after an 11-7 road loss against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday.

While neither team announced a starting pitcher as of this writing, junior righty Carson Liggett (2-2, 7.14 ERA) and junior southpaw Devin Futrell (2-1, 5.88 ERA) are projected to start.

Louisville vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Betting Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Louisville +1.5 (-115) N/A +135 Vanderbilt -1.5 (-115) Under 13.5 (-115) -175

How to Watch Louisville vs. Vanderbilt

This game will be televised on ESPN2. It can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

Louisville vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Prediction

The Louisville Cardinals have been playing well, but the Vanderbilt Commodores are the better team overall.

The Cardinals are not doing well on the mound so far this season. They are pitching to a 6.27 team ERA while the Commodores are pitching to a 4.89 team ERA. Offensively, these teams are much more comparable but Vanderbilt completely neutralizes what Louisville does on the basepaths.

The batteries for the Commodores have allowed 22 stolen bases while finishing with 10 caught stealing on the defensive side (.688 stolen base percentage against). If the Cardinals cannot run on the bases, they will be unable to get into scoring position and make things tougher to plate some runners.

The Commodores should be able to dominate as they have better pitching and fielding. The Vanderbilt Commodores should be able to defend Hawkins Field and win the Battle of the Barrel.

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores -175

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback