LSU CWS predictions: Can the Tigers advance to the NCAA Baseball National Championship?

The LSU Tigers will attempt to become the first repeat NCAA baseball national champions since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011. They begin their 2024 College World Series run on Friday, May 31, and will square off against Wofford.

Can LSU Tigers advance to the NCAA Baseball National Championship? Analyzing the current scenario

The LSU Tigers have the talent on their roster to make it all the way to the NCAA Baseball National Championship in 2024. However, they have teams on their side of the bracket, including Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Florida State, that could stand in their way of repeating as national champions.

The Tigers will need to be prepared to play their best, most efficient baseball of the season.

LSU has four players that are currently batting over .300 this season, with a minimum of 100 at bats. Third baseman Tommy White leads the Tigers with a .337 batting average and a team-high 69 RBI's.

First baseman Jared Jones leads the team with 26 home runs this season, followed closely by Tommy White's 24.

The dynamic duo of Jones and White have accounted for over 100 runs scored this season and have been instrumental in the Tigers success on offense this season.

Pitchers Luke Holman, Gage Jump, Kade Anderson, Griffin Herring, and Kade Anderson have all had great seasons on the mound this year. Holman started 15 games this season with a 9-3 record and leads the team with 116 strikeouts.

Left-handed sophomore Griffin Herring has been outstanding in relief for LSU this season. He is leading the team with a 1.88 ERA while striking out 57 batters in 19 games and one start.

Chapel Hill regional bracket schedule

Friday, May 31:

Game 1: Wofford vs. LSU, 12:00 p.m. EST, ESPNU

Game 2: Long Island University vs. North Carolina, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 1:

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Sunday, June 2:

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 12:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Monday, June 3:

Game 7 if necessary

Do you think the LSU Tigers will advance to the NCAA Baseball National Championship this year? Let us know your College World Series predictions in the comment section.

