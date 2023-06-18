LSU's Paul Skenes wins the Duck Howser Trophy for most outstanding player: The Tigers pitcher amazing season under the microscope

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes had an incredible 2023 season in his first season with the program. He claimed the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday, which is given to the most outstanding player for the entire season. Skenes showcased his brilliance on the mound and is ready to dominate in the College World Series with his teammates.

Skenes will be one of the best pitchers heading into the College World Series, but what exactly did he do to earn this award?

What makes Paul Skenes a special player?

It is important to note that the Dick Howser Trophy is also based on a player's leadership, courage, and moral character. The players about to be selected in the MLB draft typically win this award, but it is not the only criterion for being considered a winner.

Howser Trophy chairman David Feaster gave an exceptional response at the award ceremony on why Skenes was this year's recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy.

"Paul Skenes certainly is deserving of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy" he said. "He has established himself as head and shoulders above any pitcher in NCAA Division I this season as well as a team leader and community service champion. His tremendous talent also has helped LSU make an NCAA World Series field for the 19th time overall and the first time since 2017."

Skenes has an incredible frame as he is an imposing 6-6 and then looks even bigger coming downhill off the mound. In his first season with the LSU Tigers, he has done incredible with a 12-2 record, a 1.77 ERA and 107 innings pitched. He also has 188 strikeouts against 406 total batters faced. That means he struck out 46.3 percent of hitters throughout the entire season.

LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball



is the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy Winner College Baseball’s Best Player @Paul_Skenes is the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy Winner College Baseball’s Best Player@Paul_Skenes is the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy Winner https://t.co/yacWvmiE9h

He showcased his ability to dominate on the mound from his last two seasons with Air Force but took it to a new level against some of the best hitters college baseball offers. Skenes also did it with pinpoint accuracy with his pitches, as he gave up 18 walks over 17 starts as well.

Poll : 0 votes