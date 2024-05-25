LSU vs South Carolina starting lineup today for SEC baseball tournament: Who is projected to start for Tigers and Gamecocks tonight?

Fans will get to see an exciting SEC Tournament semifinal game to kick off today's action, as we have the 11th-seeded LSU Tigers and the 10th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off. With these teams being just two wins away from getting an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, let's take a look at the projected lineups for this game and discuss some key players on both sides.

LSU starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament

Michael Braswell III SS Tommy White 3B Jared Jones 1B Josh Pearson LF Hayden Travinski DH Steven Milam 2B Jake Brown CF Ashton Larson RF Alex Milazzo C

South Carolina starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament

Austin Brinling CF Ethan Petry 1B Bake Jackson RF Cole Messina DH Parker Nolan 2B Kennedy Jones LF Dalton Reeves C Gavin Casas 3B Will Tippet SS

LSU vs. South Carolina stars to watch

Tommy White, LSU

Regarded as one of the best players in college baseball this season, Tommy White has been a force at the plate. He has a .339/.409/.681 slash line with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs and a 25:34 walk-to-strikeout ratio this season.

He is part of a 1-2 punch power punch in this lineup that drives in runs and keeps the offense chugging along. Expect to see him put his fingerprints over this game.

Jared Jones, LSU

Jared Jones is typically the team's third hitter in the lineup and provides protection for White. Jones has been arguably their best hitter this season, as he has a 1.152 OPS with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs and 59 runs scored. It is going to be difficult right away as back-to-back hitters are dominating.

Cole Messina, South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks are doing extremely well offensively as Cole Messina has been one of the best hitters in the sport. He has a .330/.464/.712 slash line with 20 home runs, 67 RBIs and 61 runs scored.

He has been a force in the lineup and did well at getting on base in the quarterfinals as he finished 0-for-1 but drew three walks and was able to score a run.

