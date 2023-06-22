Men's College World Series Umpires 2023: Full list of CWS umpires for the NCAA baseball championship ft. Casey Moser, David Savage and more

The 2023 College World Series has been electric since it began last week. With all of the excitement surrounding the eight teams, it is important to highlight the eight umpires working the games.

Who are the umpires who are keeping the games in line to help us determine which teams make the CWS finals? Let's dive into each of the eight.

College World Series umpire: Ramon Armendariz

Ramon Armendariz is an umpire for the Western Athletic Conference and the Pac-12. He has been able to climb the ranks and make it as an umpire for the 2023 CWS after being an official for more than 25 years.

Angel Campos

Angel Campos is a name some people may remember as he was an MLB umpire for a while as an alternate for the league from 2007-2012. He made a comeback with the league in 2014 but now focuses more on the college game than the pros.

Brandon Cooper

Brandon Cooper has some of the most tenure on the College World Series officiating team as he has been an umpire since 1999 at NCAA events. He is an author and businessman as he is leading True Officials that provides sporting goods to umpires in all sports.

Jeff Head

Jeff Head is one of the most experienced umpires on the CWS crew as he umpired in the 2011, 2014 and 2017 College World Series. He is an umpire for the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, so he has the experience. Head is also an instructor at the Umpire Placement Course since 2020.

Casey Moser

Casey Moser has officiated in many different scenarios, being part of a fill-in role with MLB and part of the 2006 World Baseball Classic. College baseball fans should know his name as well as he is one of the most well-known umpires in the sport.

Travis Reininger

Travis Reininger has worked all levels of the minor leagues and even was a fill-in Major League Baseball umpire before settling into college baseball. He was part of the 2006 World Baseball Classic umpiring crew as well, so he has been around the block and will not be overwhelmed here.

David Savage

David Savage is in his first CWS, despite working in college baseball for more than 20 years. He is an umpire for the ACC and SEC and has been on the field for a lot of significant moments throughout the year.

Billy Van Raaphorst

Van Raaphorst was in the headlines during the NCAA Tournament in the Knoxville super regional for ejecting Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert during a game. He is one of the more strict umpires in the College World Series. He is the brother of former NFL quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, so the sports world is in his blood.

Backup umpires

The College World Series has backup umpires if one of these eight is not able to perform their duties. The alternates are Linus Baker, Perry Costello, David Uyl, Mike Morris, Mile Jarboe, Greg Street and Shawn Rakos.

