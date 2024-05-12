Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 12 College Baseball 2024

We have a thrilling Southeastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon between the 14th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-17, 15-11 SEC) and the fifth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (41-10, 18-8) in the final game of this three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium. These teams split the first two games, with Arkansas winning 7-5 on Friday and Mississippi State winning 8-5 on Saturday.

Senior right-hander Brooks Auger (1-2, 4.02 ERA) will be on the mound for Mississippi State and did not factor into the decision against Arkansas as he pitched three innings and gave up one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Arkansas is countering with junior southpaw Mason Molina (3-2, 3.81 ERA) as he is coming off a loss against Kentucky, where he allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts over three innings of work.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Odds

Team Odds Mississippi State +160 Arkansas -210

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

This game between two of the best teams in college baseball will be airing live on the SEC Network. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Prediction

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a good team but are going up against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which is a better team overall. The Razorbacks have a slight advantage as they have 67 total home runs, while the Bulldogs have hit 60 homers this season.

Brooks Auger pitched three innings on Saturday and is going to be tired as well as not being able to provide too much length in Sunday's game. Mississippi State is a solid offensive team, but they will struggle against Mason Molina. Molina has shown the ability to pitch well and limit the number of runs while dominating the mound with 71 strikeouts over the course of 49.2 innings of work.

These teams have been doing well but Arkansas should pitch well and limit the amount of runs scored against them. The Arkansas Razorbacks need to figure out how to win as the better team at home, so they should be able to pick up a victory.

Prediction: Arkansas Razorbacks -210

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback