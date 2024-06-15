NC State vs. Kentucky College World Series Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 15 College Baseball 2024

The first round of the 2024 College World Series continues on Saturday afternoon as the NC State Wolfpack and the Kentucky Wildcats battle it out. The Wolfpack advanced by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in three games in the Athens Super Regionals, while the Wildcats swept the Lexington Super Regionals over the Oregon State Beavers.

Graduate student righty Sam Highfill (7-2, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Wolfpack. He is coming off a win against the Georgia Bulldogs where he threw six innings and allowed one run on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. The Wildcats will be sending graduate student right-hander Trey Pooser (7-1, 3.46 ERA) to the bump, as he pitched seven shutout innings in his last outing, giving up one hit with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Trending

NC State vs. Kentucky Baseball Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline NC State Wolfpack +1.5 (-170) Over 9.5 (-110) +115 Kentucky Wildcats -1.5 (+130) Under 9.5 (-120) -150

How to watch NC State vs. Kentucky Baseball

The game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kentucky Wildcats will air live on ESPN. In addition to linear television, the game is also available to be streamed on ESPN+, Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live Sports.

NC State vs. Kentucky predictions

The Wolfpack has a lot to handle as the Wildcats are the favorites to win this time around. However, Trey Pooser has shown that he has been a dominating pitcher throughout the season, with his Super Regionals start only exemplifying that.

Pooser has allowed one run in his last three starts (19.0 innings), and the Kentucky lineup has shown the ability to hit. Wildcats coach Nick Mingione also won Coach of the Year for a reason. North Carolina State has a lot of talent as well, but concerns arise due to Sam Highfill's season ERA of 5.06 and allowing 18 home runs. Given these factors, the prediction leans towards the Wildcats winning the game.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats -150

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback