NCAA Baseball Bubble Watch 2024: Top 10 teams that need a strong finish to ensure bids 

The NCAA Tournament in baseball is beginning to come more to the forefront as teams are trying to win their respective conference tournaments. However, there are teams on the bubble that need a strong performance if they want to be one of the 64 college baseball teams competing in the College World Series.

Here's a deeper dive into 10 teams that need a great finish in their respective conference tournaments.

NCAA Baseball Bubble Watch 2024

#10. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have been doing incredibly well with a 37-20 record, but they are struggling with a 13-17 record in the Southeastern Conference. While their overall record has been strong, they need to have a significant improvement in the SEC Tournament if they want to be considered a team that should be chosen from the conference.

#9. Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers (33-22, 13-11 Big Ten) are doing decently well but ended the season on a five-game losing streak, and that's the last thing people see in the front of their minds. The Boilermakers have been doing well overall but with games against Indiana and either Nebraska or Ohio State remaining, they need a deep run to continue their season. If not, their season could end as soon as they are eliminated from the conference tournament.

#8. Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats (31-23, 15-15 Big 12) are doing decently well but need to do better after losing their first game in the Big 12 Tournament. The team has been struggling a bit in conference action and things need to continue pointing in the right direction if they want to be one of the teams with an at-large bid.

#7. Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils have a 35-18 record (16-14 ACC) and while their overall form is strong, the conference record leaves some issues. They are right on the bubble as a result of this, but a strong run in the ACC Tournament would be a great sign for their NCAA Tournament chances.

#6. Wichita State Shockers

The Wichita State Shockers (30-27, 15-12 American) are right on the brink of the NCAA Tournament. They have been doing pretty well offensively with a .849 team OPS while pitching to a 5.02 team ERA.

However, they are in a smaller conference in the AAC and only one or two teams in the conference will be up for the NCAA Tournament, so they need to win a few games in their conference tournament to improve their chances.

#5. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (31-25, 18-12 Horizon) are in a good spot after winning 31 games in the regular season, but they need to have a great showing if they want to make a run.

Their pitching needs to improve drastically as they have a 7.49 team ERA and a .309 opposing batting average. If they can prove the pitching can have a great stretch against some good offenses in the Horizon League Tournament, that should strengthen their bid.

#4. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes had five players get postseason awards, including Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Bryson Van Sickle. The team finished 32-21 (16-14 Pac-12) and needs to have some solid games in the tournament as they struggled by going 2-4 against ranked programs.

This will be an interesting test as there are a few teams in the Pac-12 that are going to be right on the cusp of the postseason but they can't have an early exit.

#3. Xavier Musketeers

Xavier had a pair of players make the All-Big East and finished the regular season with a 29-25 (12-9) record. However, it is likely that not too many teams from one conference will make it and a deep run in the postseason so they need to have a significant improvement in the tournament to make a run for the College World Series.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines (30-26, 14-10 Big Ten) will need to have a strong showing in the Big Ten Conference Tournament if they want to be a force in the NCAA Tournament. Their offense had a .811 team OPS but their pitching needs to have some improvement as they have a 6.05 team ERA.

If they can have a good showing in the conference tournament, they can make an impression ahead of the Selection Show.

#1. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have been doing a decent job heading into the Pac-12 Conference as they finished the regular season with a 28-27 (17-12) record. The team is getting prepared for their Pac-12 Conference Tournament and has some solid players. Being a game over .500 heading into the postseason, they need a strong tournament run if they want their season to continue.