NCAA baseball regional predictions 2024 for Every Site: LSU & Clemson to lead the race for CWS berth

The 64 participating schools and the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket were revealed during the selection event on Monday.

As expected, the 16 teams hosting the regionals are the top seeds in their double-elimination tournament. They will compete for one of the eight tickets in the 2024 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 14-24.

Clemson and LSU are among the favorites to win the national title although the Tigers face a tough road in the regional. It needs to outplay top seed North Carolina in the Tar Heels' home field for an opportunity to secure the super-regional spot.

With the stage set for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament, here are our predictions for each regional bracket:

NCAA baseball regional predictions 2024

Knoxville Regional

1. Tennessee (50-11)

2. Southern Mississippi (41-18)

3. Indiana (32-24-1)

4. Northern Kentucky (35-22)

Prediction: Tennessee has proven to be one of the top teams in the nation, as it conquered the tough SEC Tournament and captured the division and conference titles.

The Volunteers should make mincemeat of Southern Mississippi, Indiana and Northern Kentucky en route to winning the Knoxville Regional.

Greenville Regional

1. East Carolina (43-15)

2. Wake Forest (38-20)

3. VCU (37-21)

4. Evansville (35-23)

Prediction: This regional tournament is one of the most sought-after this season, as it features two teams that have ace pitchers on their rosters.

Wake Forest's Chase Burns may likely face East Carolina hurler Trey Yesavage in the final. It's expected to be a war of attrition between these two pitchers, with Yesavage having the last laugh over Burns.

Norman Regional

1. Oklahoma (37-19)

2. Duke (39-18)

3. UConn (32-23)

4. Oral Roberts (27-30-1)

Prediction: The Norman Regional will be a two-horse race between hosts Oklahoma and Duke. They should beat their respective opponents to make the regional final, with Oklahoma winning a close encounter and making the Super Regionals.

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (42-15)

2. Alabama (33-22)

3. UCF (35-19)

4. Stetson (40-20)

Prediction: Florida State should maintain its tradition by making the Super Regionals, running over its foes en route to winning the regional final against Alabama.

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas (43-14)

2. Louisiana Tech (45-17)

3. Kansas State (32-24)

4. Southeast Missouri State (34-25)

Prediction: The Hagen Smith-led Arkansas should not have much trouble disposing of its bracket-mates in the Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks are expected to make the Super Regional, as they will beat Louisiana Tech in the regional final.

Charlottesville Regional

1. Virginia (41-15)

2. Mississippi St. (38-21)

3. St. John’s (NY) (37-16-1)

4. Penn (24-23)

Prediction: Virginia and Mississippi State will be the most likely teams to compete for a super-regional berth in this double-elimination tournament. Eventually, the Cavaliers should have enough defense to hold off the Bulldogs and capture the berth for the region.

Tucson Regional

1. Arizona (36-21)

2. DBU (44-13)

3. West Virginia (33-22)

4. Grand Canyon (34-23)

Prediction: Arizona could prevail in this regional event despite the presence of DBU in the grouping. Expect a defensive duel between the Wildcats and the Patriots in the regional final, with Arizona having another walk-off win over DBU.

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (42-13)

2. LSU (40-21)

3. Wofford (41-18)

4. LIU (33-23)

Prediction: The presence of defending champions LSU in the Chapel Hill Regional spells trouble for the hosts, North Carolina.

Determined to defend their title following an amazing SEC Tournament stint, expect the Tigers to outplay the Tar Heels in the regional final and make the super regional.

Lexington Regional

1. Kentucky (40-14)

2. Indiana State (42-13)

3. Illinois (34-19)

4. Western Michigan (32-21)

Prediction: Kentucky and Illinois should fight for the spot in the Super Regional after emerging as the top two teams in Lexington. The Wildcats will likely rule the regional final, as they have enough offense to stave off the Fighting Illini.

Corvallis Regional

1. Oregon St. (42-14)

2. UC Irvine (43-12)

3. Nicholls (38-20)

4. Tulane (35-24)

Prediction: This will test Travis Bazzana's readiness for the MLB. Bazzana is expected to lead Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional with UC Irvine giving chase. Eventually, the Beavers should prevail over UC Irvine and make the next round.

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (39-15)

2. UNC Wilmington (39-19)

3. Georgia Tech (31-23)

4. Army West Point (31-21)

Prediction: Georgia should have little or no trouble in disposing of UNCW, Georgia Tech and Army West Point in the four-team regional tournament. The Bulldogs could meet the Seahawks in the regional final, with the hosts winning the finale.

Raleigh Regional

1. NC State (33-20)

2. South Carolina (36-23)

3. James Madison (34-23)

4. Bryant (36-19)

Prediction: Although NC State holds the home-field advantage in the regional, South Carolina, James Madison and Bryant are no pushovers. The playoffs will likely be a toss-up, with South Carolina winning the regional over NC State.

Clemson Regional

1. Clemson (41-14)

2. Vanderbilt (38-21)

3. Coastal Carolina (34-23)

4. High Point (34-25)

Prediction: Clemson is expected to run over the opposition in the regional. The Tigers are favored to pick up the win over Vanderbilt in the regional final and secure a ticket to the Super Regional.

Stillwater Regional

1. Oklahoma State (40-17)

2. Nebraska (39-20)

3. Florida (28-27)

4. Niagara (38-15)

Prediction: The Stillwater Regional is as close as you can get, as it has Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Florida possibly contending for a Super Regional berth. Eventually, the Cornhuskers are expected to muster enough strength to fuel a big win over the Cowboys in the regional final.

Santa Barbara Regional

1. UC Santa Barbara (42-12)

2. San Diego (40-13)

3. Oregon (37-18)

4. Fresno State (33-27)

Prediction: UC Santa Barbara should utilize its home-field advantage to run over the opposition and beat San Diego in the regional final.

Bryan-College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (44-13)

2. Louisiana (40-18)

3. Texas (35-22)

4. Grambling (26-26)

Prediction: Texas A&M is the pick to win the regional final over Louisiana. It has enough firepower and defense to demolish its foes, and it's determined to make a return to the CWS.

