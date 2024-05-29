NCAA Baseball Selection Committee Members 2024: Key figures behind the tournament decisions

The NCAA Baseball Selection Committee made its impact known as they announced the field of 64 teams competing in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

However, not many people know exactly who is behind the decisions. Let's take a closer look at the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee members and what they do.

List of NCAA Baseball Selection Committee Members 2024

There are nine members of the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee with each member being part of a different conference. Below are the members of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Selection Committee and the school they are associated with as they are all athletic directors:

Trending

Jon Gilbert (East Carolina University)

Matthew Hogue (Coastal Carolina University)

Nathan Pine (U.S. Air Force University)

Mark Harlan (University of Utah)

Scott Dolson (Indiana University, Bloomington)

Michael Alford (Florida State University)

Mike Buddie (U.S. Military Academy)

Jay Artigues (Southeastern Louisiana University)

Casey Scott (Kansas State University)

How many teams are selected for the college baseball tournament?

64 total teams are part of the NCAA Baseball Tournament but the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee does not choose all 64 teams. Half of the field is automatically qualified by winning their respective conference tournament. The other 32 teams are what the selection committee decides upon.

Who got snubbed from the NCAA Baseball Tournament?

It is a difficult decision to make when there are teams that were in the bubble of making it and just could not for whatever reason. It gets a bit tougher when top teams get upset in the conference tournament and teams that were projected to win take one of the at-large bids. Also, saying a team got snubbed means there would be a team that made it that would need to be replaced.

TCU Horned Frogs

Despite having an under .500 record in the Big 12 Conference this season, there were not enough backers to place a team with one of the toughest schedules (40th in RPI) in the country. They finished the season with a 33-21 record and were ranked as high as fifth according to D1Baseball at one point.

California Golden Bears

The California Golden Bears exhibited a team that got hot at the right time as they won 20 of their final 25 games. The NCAA Baseball Selection Committee did not see the final half of the season as enough to place them in. Whether it be due to the Pac-12 being easier than it is most years or another reason, the Golden Bears did not make the NCAA Tournament.