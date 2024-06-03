NCAA Baseball Tournament Rules: Everything You Need to Know

As the NCAA baseball tournament continues to advance, we get closer to the College World Series. As it often happens, with the close nature of the encounters in the postseason, the implications on the standings get complicated. This frequently demands taking a look at the rule book.

Trending

Even regular fans of the MLB find themselves confused while following the NCAA baseball tournament due to the difference in rules. Let us take a look at the most important rules that differ in the NCAA.

NCAA baseball tournament rules explained

The ten-run rule

The NCAA doesn't enforce an overall run rule with the regulations leaving it up to the conferences. Here's an excerpt of section 79 of the current rule book:

"SECTION 79. By conference rule, or mutual consent of both coaches before the contest, a game may be stopped only after seven innings if one team is ahead by at least 10 runs."

"Each team must play an equal number of innings unless shortened because the home team needs none or only part of its half of the final inning."

Nonetheless, the NCAA won't apply the run rule during the NCAA tournament this year.

Pitch clock

The NCAA beat the MLB to it, with the collegiate game starting to use a pitch clock in 2011. The pitch clock at the college level is set to 20 seconds, with the pitcher being obligated to throw the ball after that amount of time when there are no runners on the bases. If there's a runner on the bases, the pitcher needs to start the pitching motion or attempt the pick-off after 20 seconds.

Roster size

The NCAA allows college baseball programs to have a roster of 40 players, which in the postseason gives coaches more than enough depth to play the NCAA tournament. Teams also are limited to 11.7 scholarships among 32 players.

The NCAA Baseball tournament is a delight for a purist and is a rewarding experience for fans who love getting into the nitty-gritty of it.

Do you love geeking out over the tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback