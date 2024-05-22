NCAA baseball tournament tracker 2024: Surprising teams that may miss this year's tournament

The NCAA baseball tournament thrives on competition. It was only two years ago that the very last team in the NCAA Tournament field, Ole Miss, went on to win the entire College World Series.

The Rebels were certainly glad that they weren't a spot lower in the NCAA pecking order. But with Selection Sunday approaching, plenty of teams might not be so lucky.

NCAA baseball tournament tracker 2024

Louisville and coach Dan McDonnell may miss the 2024 NCAA Tournament field.

With conference tournaments ongoing, it's difficult to be sure. But these are some relatively strong programs that are in grave jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville

The Cardinals and coach Dan McDonall reached the College World Series four times in the 2010s. But Louisville missed the NCAA Tournament last year, and at 32-23 after a first-game ACC Tournament loss, the Cardinals may be on the outside of the Tournament again.

Indiana

With six NCAA apperances in the last decade, the Hoosiers are a bubble surprise. But at 31-22-1, the Hoosiers probably didn't do enough in a weak Big Ten to make the NCAA Tournament a certainty and could miss the NCAA field.

Troy

The Trojans were a Division II dynamo into the 1990s. They've done a good job as a Division I team, reaching eight NCAA Tournaments in 30 years, including the 2023 Tournament. But an 18-12 conference mark leaves Troy vulnerable to being left out of the NCAA field.

California

The Bears made the NCAA Tournament four times in the 2010s but haven't yet done so in the 2020s. Coach Mike Neu's team was just 17-13 in the conference and could be left out of the NCAA field.

Cincinnati

Sandy Koufax's alma mater seems in jeopardy of missing out on the NCAA Tournament again. The Bearcats haven't made the field since 2019 and have never reached the College World Series.

Xavier

Another Cincinnati-area school that's on the bubble, the Musketeer alumni included Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning. Xavier has made four NCAA Tournaments in the past decade, but at 29-25, they may miss the Tournament.

UNC-Wilmington

The Seahawks have been in five NCAA baseball Tournament fields in the past decade, including the 2023 edition. But a 36-19 mark in the CAA leaves UNCW needing some conference tournament magic to make the NCAA field.

Auburn

With six NCAA Tournaments and two College World Series appearances in the past decade, Auburn's awful season was a surprise. The Tigers didn't even qualify for the SEC Tournament, so their season is almost certainly finished.

Michigan

A historical power with five NCAA Tournaments and a College World Series finals run in the last decade, Michigan is still very likely outside the NCAA field. An ugly 30-26 mark in a very down Big Ten probably won't be enough to help Michigan make the NCAA baseball tournament field.

Somebody surprising from the SEC?

The SEC is slated to include around 11 teams in the NCAA baseball tournament field. It's a tough case for the five teams with 13-17 league marks to make the field.

Florida and LSU in particularly have had brutally underachieving seasons. Both are worth watching in Hoover, as the Gators already took an early loss, which could certainly damage their chances of making the field.

Which teams do you think will be left out of the NCAA baseball Tournament? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section: