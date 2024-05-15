2024 NCAA DI Baseball Championship: Schedule, Bracket and Selections

The college baseball championship hunt is on. The 2024 NCAA Tournament field will be announced in just 13 days. While teams finish regular season play and advance into conference tournaments, the NCAA Tournament awaits. Here's a look at how the tournament field shapes up, how it works and when it all will go down.

2024 NCAA DI baseball championship bracket

Last year, LSU won the NCAA Tournament with a finals victory over Florida in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament will feature 64 teams that will be seeded into 16 regional brackets. The top 16 teams normally host the regional action. Each region has a double-elimination format. The top seed (again, usually the host) will face the No. 4 seed, while the No. 2 seed and No. 3 seeds battle. The winners of those games then play for a spot in the regional final.

The losers of the first games aren't eliminated. The losers from the initial 1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3 matchups play each other, with the loser being eliminated. The winner will then face the loser of the matchup of the two teams that won their first games. The team that emerges from that game will then get another chance at the team that has won twice.

If the team from the loser's bracket wins, that forces a final winner-take-all game for the regional title. If the team from the winner's bracket wins, then that team is the regional champion and will advance to the super regional round.

The super regionals match two regional champions in a best-of-three series. The super regional hosts are usually the higher-ranked team. The winner of the super regional round then advances to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series.

The CWS is an eight-team, double-elimination tournament. The teams are split into two four-team brackets. The winners of each bracket then matches up in a best-of-three championship series for the national championship.

2024 NCAA DI baseball championship schedule

The NCAA Tournament field and regional matchups will be announced at noon Eastern on May 27 on ESPN2. From there, regional play will begin on May 31. Individual regional schedules will vary, particularly with the question of whether an extra game is needed or not, but regional play will end by June 3.

Super regional play will run from June 7-10. The College World Series in Omaha will then begin on June 14. The championship series of the CWS will be played on June 22-24, when the baseball championship will be awarded.

