2024 NCAA DII Baseball Championship: Schedule, Bracket and Selections

The NCAA Division II baseball championship is coming. The DII NCAA Tournament has announced its field and regional seedings. Regional play will open on Thursday, so the 56-team battle is about to get interesting.

So here's the inside story on who's playing where, how it all works and the schedule for the DII NCAA Tournament.

2024 NCAA DII Baseball Championship Bracket

Cary, North Carolina, shown here as the site of a 2013 Regional game, will host the DII baseball championship finals in 2024.

Like the Division I championship, the NCAA Bracket breaks down into sixteen regional brackets. The winners of each bracket will face another bracket winner in a super regional series. The winners of those series play in the eight-team championship finals.

Unlike the Division I bracket, which has 64 teams and thus fits neatly into 16 four-team brackets, the DII bracket has 56 teams. Therefore, several teams are placed into three-team mini-brackets rather than four-team brackets.

Atlantic Region:

Top half: (1) West Chester, (4) Charleston, (5) Indiana (Pa)

Bottom half: (2) East Stroudsburg, (3) Millersville, (6) Seton Hill, (7) Frostburg State

Central Region:

Top half: (1) Central Missouri, (4) Augustana, (5) Central Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota State

Bottom half: (2) Missouri Southern State, (3) Arkansas Tech, (6) Arkansas-Monticello, (7) Harding

East Region:

Top half: (1) Southern New Hampshire, (4) Jefferson, (5) Franklin Pierce

Bottom half: (2) Molloy, (3) Post, (6) Goldey-Beacom, (7) New Haven

Midwest Region:

Top half: (1) Saginaw Valley, (4) Ashland, (5) Northwood

Bottom half: (2) UIndy, (3) Maryville (MO), (6) Grand Valley State, (7) Trevecca Nazarene

South Region:

Top half: (1) Tampa, (4) Lee, (5) AUM, (8) Savannah State

Bottom half: (2) Saint Leo, (3) Embry-Riddle, (6) Delta State, (7) West Florida

Southeast Region:

Top half: (1) Catawba, (4) UNC Pembroke, (5) Young Harris

Bottom half: (2) North Greenville, (3) Mount Olive, (6) Wingate, (7) Georgia College

South Central Region:

Top half: (1) Lubbock Christian, (4) Regis, (5) Texas Permian Basin

Bottom half: (2) Colorado Mesa, (3) West Texas A&M, (6) Angelo State

West Region

Top half: (1) Point Loma, (4) Cal Poly Pomona, (5) Cal State San Marcos

Bottom half: (2) Cal State Monterrey Bay, (3) Northwest Nazarene, (6) San Francisco State

2024 NCAA DII Baseball Championship Schedule

Regional play will open on Thursday, May 16 and run through Sunday, May 19. The Regional winners will match up in Super Regional play from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26. That will be a best-of-three series.

From there, the eight Super Regional winners will play a double-elimination eight-team tournament in the finals from Saturday, June 1, until Saturday, June 8, when the DII baseball championship will be awarded.

