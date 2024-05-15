2024 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship: Schedule, Bracket and Selections 

The 2024 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship bracket was revealed on Monday. The Lynchburg Hornets will look to repeat as champions after capturing their first title in program history last season.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Connecticut State Warriors, who last won the title in 2022, will look to match the Marietta College Pioneers – who did not qualify for the postseason – for the most titles in NCAA Division III Baseball history by capturing their sixth national title in program history.

Here's a closer look at the full bracket.

2024 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship Bracket

Whitewater, Wisconsin Region

#1: Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks

#2: Centre Colonels

#3: Cal Lutheran Kingsmen

#4: Crown (MN) Polars

La Crosse, Wisconsin Region

#1: Wisconsin-La Crosse Eagles

#2: Benedictine (IL) Eagles

#3: Coe Kohawks

#4: Bethel (MN) Royals

Granville, Ohio Region

#1: Denison Big Red

#2: Rowan Profs

#3: Millikin Big Blue

#4: Hanover Panthers

Lexington, Kentucky Region

#1: Spalding Eagles

#2: Transylvania Pioneers

#3: Birmingham-Southern Panthers

#4: Beloit Buccaneers

Cleveland, Ohio Region

#1: Case Western Reserve Spartans

#2: Ithaca Bombers

#3: Lynchburg Hornets

#4: Alvernia Golden Wolves

Marshall, Texas Region

#1: Eastern Texas Baptist Tigers

#2: Claremont Mudd Scripps Stags

#3: Concordia (TX) Tornados

#4: Centenary Gentlemen

Wellesley, Massachusetts Region

#1: Salisbury Sea Gulls

#2: Babson Beavers

#3: Mitchell Mariners

#4: UMass Dartmouth Corsairs

Cortland, New York Region

#1: Salve Regina Seahawks

#2: SUNY Cortland Red Dragons

#3: Washington and Jefferson Presidents

#4: Colby Mules

Newport News, Virginia Region

#1: Christopher Newport Captains

#2: Scranton Royals

#3: North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops

#4: Immaculata Mighty Macs

Dallas, Pennsylvania Region

#1: Misericordia Cougars

#2: Middlebury Panthers

#3: Keystone Giants

#4: St. John Fisher Cardinals

Baltimore, Maryland Region

#1: Johns Hopkins Blue Jays

#2: Arcadia Knights

#3: Ramapo College of New Jersey Roadrunners

#4: St. Joseph's Long Island Golden Eagles

Willimantic, Connecticut Region

#1: Endicott Gulls

#2: Eastern Connecticut State Warriors

#3: SUNY New Paltz Hawks

#4: Husson Eagles

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Region

#1: Penn State-Harrisburg Nittany Lions

#2: Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets

#3: Elizabethtown Blue Jays

#4: Bridgewater State Bears

Berea, Ohio Region

#1: Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets

#2: Catholic Cardinals

#3: Adrian Bruisers

#4: Penn State-Behrend Nittany Lions

San Antonio, Texas Region

#1: Trinity (TX) Tigers

#2: La Verne Leopards

Claremont, California Region

#1: Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens

#2: Willamette Bearcats

2024 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship Schedule

The championship begins with all 16 regional sites playing between May 17 to 19, with four teams competing in 14 regional sites while two teams will face off in two regional sites.

All four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format while the two-team regionals will use a best-of-five series to determine who advances.

The 16 regional tournament winners will then qualify for eight, best-of-three series – the Super Regionals – to be played between May 24 to 25.

Finally, the eight super regional winners qualify for a pool play double-elimination Championship Finals to be held at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, from May 31 to June 6, 2024.