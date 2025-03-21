Occasionally, a new on-field celebration emerges that takes fans by surprise. That was certainly the case when a Michigan baseball player's cocaine-snorting gesture stole the spotlight during the Wolverines' dominant 11-0 win over USC on Sunday

After Mitchell Voit slid headfirst into third base on a bases-clearing triple to extend Michigan's lead to 5-0, he mimicked the act of snorting cocaine with the third base chalk line. The clip of the incident went viral, with the game between the Wolverines and Trojans aired live on the Big Ten Network.

Not wanting the celebration to tarnish his reputation as a hard-working baseball player with a potential MLB career ahead of him, Voit apologized for the decision via his social media channels on Monday.

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday, Voit posted on Instagram on Monday.

“I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this.”

The University of Michigan has yet to announce whether Mitchell Voit will face disciplinary action for the controversial celebration. He was in the Wolverines' lineup on Tuesday in a 6-0 loss to Western Michigan and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Surprising comments support cocaine-snorting celebration of Michigan Wolverines star

There's no denying what Michigan's Mitchell Voit was attempting to get across to the fans in attendance as well as those taking the game in live on the Big Ten Network.

Even so, the comments section of Voit's apology posted on X is something you might want to check out. Here's just a taste of some.

"Don't apologize, that was awesome!" an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

"Ha! Just spontaneously made that up on the spot in the heat of the moment," another user wrote.

"Love the energy!!!! Never apologize for being you and having fun!!" an X user replied.

"Brother you can not take something that awesome back," another X user posted.

While some agreed with Voit's decision to apologize, a surprisingly large majority supported his celebration, finding it entertaining and in good fun.

