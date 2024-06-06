Athens Baseball Super Regional projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Georgia Bulldogs and NC State Wolfpack will face off in the Athens Baseball Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Bulldogs faced no real threat of elimination in the Athens Regional as they began play with an 8-7 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Friday. They followed that with a dominant 11-2 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday before taking down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-6 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack did not face much of a challenge in the Raleigh Regional. They began postseason play with a 9-2 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs on Friday followed by a 6-4 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. They punched their ticket to the Athens Baseball Super Regional with a 5-3 victory over the James Madison Dukes the following day.

Here are the odds and predictions for the Athens Baseball Super Regional.

Athens Baseball Super Regional odds

Team ML Georgia Bulldogs -154 NC State Wolfpack +118

Athens Baseball Super Regional prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs have played well on both sides of the ball throughout the season, finishing the regular season ranked 11th in the nation.

The Bulldogs entered the postseason tied with the Duke Blue Devils and Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 12th-best odds, +2500, to win a national title. They are now tied with the Oregon State Beavers for the seventh-best odds, +1400, of any remaining team. Georgia ranks 30th in batting average, 54th in hits, third in home runs, ninth in runs scored, 100th in ERA, 55th in strikeouts to walks and 102nd in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the NC State Wolfpack finished the season ranked 12th in the nation. They entered the postseason tied with the Florida Gators for the 15th-best odds, +3000, to emerge as national champions. Their +2500 odds are the 11th-best of the 16 remaining teams. NC State ranks 114th in batting average, 125th in hits, tied for 49th in home runs, tied for 73rd in runs scored, 157th in ERA, 124th in strikeouts to walks and 107th in WHIP.

Expect the Bulldogs to continue their strong season as they have been one of the best teams in the nation throughout the season. Expect Georgia to reach the College World Series for the seventh time in program history - and first since 2008 - as they look to win their second national title.

Athens Baseball Super Regional Pick: Georgia Bulldogs (-154)

