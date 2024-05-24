Big 12 baseball tournament finals projections: Schedules, results and more

The third round of the Big 12 baseball tournament is underway as the postseason draws closer. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, while the conference tournament winner will be crowned the next day. The Big 12 has been strong throughout the season, with three teams ranked in the top-25 to end regular season play.

The winner of the Big 12 Tournament will strengthen their postseason seeding case ahead of Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show. While there are a few teams who have likely secured their spot in the 64-team postseason field, there's still plenty to be determined over the final weekend.

Take a look at the schedule, results and projections for the Big 12 Tournament below.

Big 12 baseball tournament finals projections

The first three rounds of the Big 12 Tournament are double elimination, meaning that teams will have to lose twice to be eliminated. The Oklahoma Sooners have secured their spot in the semifinals, as they escaped the first two rounds without any losses following a first-round bye.

They beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round and followed up by taking down the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks are set to meet on Friday. The winner will have an opportunity to seek revenge against the Sooners in the semifinals on Saturday.

The UCF Knights hold a 6-5 lead over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the winner set to lock up the second of rour semifinals spots. The loser will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who suffered a second round loss to the Cowboys on Wednesday. They beat the Texas Longhorns and Cincinnati Bearcats, on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

While Oklahoma State will have to bounce back from a one-run deficit in the ongoing third-round matchup, they remain likely to reach the semifinals - even if they have to beat the Red Raiders for the second time in three days.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has played well on both sides of the ball and will have the opportunity to rest before the semifinals. Look for them to continue to a strong season where they have been dominant in Big 12 play.

Big 12 baseball tournament finals prediction: Oklahoma Sooners to beat Oklahoma State Cowboys