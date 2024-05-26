"Catcher left to take a dump I guess": Fans stunned by Marion's Griffin Bruns' unassisted play at home plate in showdown against Fort Recovery

Ohio high school baseball bore witness to one of the most ridiculous plays ever seen in the sport care of one Griffin Bruns. During a game between Fort Recovery and Marion Local High, the latter's center-fielder Bruns came up with one of the most incredible pieces of fielding in recent memory of high school baseball games.

In the top of the 6th inning, Fort Recovery's Caden Grisez stepped up to the plate after Marion recorded the first out of the inning. He hit a pitch to center field, which was picked up by Bruns. What followed next was a sequence that was nothing short of amazing.

After making first base, Grisez dashed straight to second and immediately ran to third after noticing there was no one there to cut him off. He then attempted to score an inside-the-park homer, but Bruns' turned on the afterburners and tagged him just before he could make it home, recording an unassisted out in the process.

Griffin Bruns' superhuman effort in the field did not go unnoticed, with fans lauding his determination to make the play. However, some of them also mocked his teammates, who seemed to be out of sorts during the play.

"Catcher left to take a dump I guess," said one fan.

"Pretty wacky, but they got the out," said another.

"What an effort by the CF. Second that, never seen that before really at any level," said an amazed fan.

Despite Griffin Bruns' ability to stop Fort Recovery from getting a home run, other fans were appalled with the infielders.

"I'm happy this clip exists but holy.. these guys are old enough to know the basics.. Wtf is the catcher doing,"a fan said.

Another fan added, "Don’t show this video to your kids. Awful"

"That has to be the worst coached baseball team I've ever seen," said another.

Batter who Griffin Bruns tagged sees the funny side

If not for Griffin Bruns, Fort Recovery would have added an extra run to their tally. Grisez, who was at the receiving end of Bruns' incredible effort and got tagged out at the plate, did not shy away from making a joke at his expense after the play went viral.

"How about that runners IQ," said Grisez.

Although Marion High's centerfielder prevented Fort Recovery from extending their lead, his team couldn't make a comeback, losing the game 11-3. This result allowed Fort Recovery to advance to the Division IV semifinals.