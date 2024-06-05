Chapel Hill Baseball Super Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in the Chapel Hill Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Tar Heels were able to stave off an upset attempt by the LSU Tigers to win the Chapel Hill Regional. After getting off to a strong start by defeating the LIU Sharks 11-8 on Friday and the Tigers 6-2 on Saturday, North Carolina suffered their first loss of the postseason on Sunday, falling to LSU 8-4. However, they bounced back on Monday, with a 4-3 come from behind tenth-inning victory.

Trending

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers shocked the college baseball world by emerging victorious in the Tuscon Regional, where they were the third seed. They began with a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Friday followed by a 5-2 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday. They punched their ticket to the Super Regionals with a 10-6 win over the Antelopes the following day.

Take a look at the odds and predictions for the Chapel Hill Super Regional below.

Chapel Hill Baseball Super Regional Odds

Team ML North Carolina Tar Heels -250 West Virginia Mountaineers +190

Chapel Hill Baseball Super Regional Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been among the best teams in college baseball throughout the season. They have been elite on both sides of the ball and finished the regular season ranked seventh in the nation.

The Tar Heels entered the postseason tied with the Oregon State Beavers for the eighth-best odds, +1600, to win a national title. They are now tied with the Kentucky Wildcats for the third-best odds, +800, of any remaining team.

North Carolina ranks 25th in batting average, tied for 17th in hits, 20th in home runs, 11th in runs scored, 15th in ERA, 53rd in strikeouts to walks and 37th in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers are a bit of a cinderella story after finishing the regular season unranked. They entered the postseason tied with four other programs for the 30th-best odds, +10000, to emerge as national champions. Their +3500 odds are the 12th-best of the 16 remaining teams.

West Virginia ranks 181st in batting average, tied for 146th in hits, tied for 53rd in home runs, 120th in runs scored, 52nd in ERA, 110th in strikeouts to walks and 69th in WHIP.

Look for the Tar Heels to continue their strong season as they have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the nation. Expect North Carolina to reach the College World Series for the 12th time in program history - and first since 2018 - as they look to win their first national title.

Chapel Hill Baseball Super Regional Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels (-250)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback