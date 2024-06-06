Charlottesville Super Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Virginia Cavaliers and Kansas State Wildcats will face off in the Charlottesville Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Cavaliers faced no trouble in the Charlottesville Regional as they began play with a 4-2 victory over the Penn Quakers on Friday. They followed that with a 5-4 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday before taking down the Bulldogs 9-2 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were able to emerge victorious in the Fayetteville Regional, where they were the third seed. They began postseason play with a dominant 19-4 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Friday followed by a 7-6 win over the bracket's top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

They punched their ticket to the Charlottesville Super Regional with a 7-2 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks the following day.

Take a look at the odds and predictions for the Charlottesville Super Regional below.

Charlottesville Super Regional Odds

Team ML Virginia Cavaliers -280 Kansas State Wildcats +210

Charlottesville Super Regional Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers have been led by a dominant offense throughout the season, finishing the regular season ranked 16th in the nation.

The Cavaliers entered the postseason with the 17th-best odds, +3500, to win a national title. They have the ninth-best odds, +1600, of any remaining team. Virginia ranks second in batting average, third in hits, tied for 12th in home runs, fifth in runs scored, 92nd in ERA, 126th in strikeouts to walks and 141st in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to become a Cinderella story after finishing the season unranked. They entered the postseason tied with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and UCF Knights for the 35th-best odds, +12500, to emerge as national champions.

Their +5000 odds are tied with the Oregon Ducks for the 13th-best of the 16 remaining teams. Kansas State ranks 172nd in batting average, tied for 99th in hits, tied for 127th in home runs, tied for 131st in runs scored, 88th in ERA, 24th in strikeouts to walks and 44th in WHIP.

Look for the Cavaliers to continue their strong season as they have been one of the best in the nation all season long. Expect Virginia to reach the College World Series for the seventh time in program history as they look to win their second national title - and first since 2015.

Charlottesville Super Regional Pick: Virginia Cavaliers (-280)

