Clemson Baseball Super Regional projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball

The Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators will face off in the Clemson Baseball Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The Tigers faced no trouble in the Clemson Regional as they began play with a 4-3 victory over the High Point Panthers on Friday. They followed that with a 4-3 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday before taking down the Chanticleers 12-5 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Gators emerged victorious in the Stillwater Regional, where they were the third seed. They began postseason play with a 5-2 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday. They followed that on Saturday with a 7-1 loss to the bracket's top-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys.

They bounced back on Sunday, defeating the Cornhuskers 17-11 before taking down the Cowboys 5-2 later in the day. Florida punched their ticket to the Clemson Baseball Super Regional with a 4-2 win over Oklahoma State the following day.

Here are the odds and predictions for the Clemson Baseball Super Regional.

Clemson Baseball Super Regional odds

Team ML Clemson Tigers -210 Florida Gators +162

Clemson Baseball Super Regional prediction

The Clemson Tigers have been among the best teams in college baseball on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Their dominant play led them to finish the regular season ranked third in the nation.

The Tigers entered the postseason tied with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the sixth-best odds, +1300, to win a national title. They are tied with the Florida Gators for the fifth-best odds, +1200, of any remaining team. Clemson ranks 52nd in batting average, 38th in hits, tied for 28th in home runs, tied for 37th in runs scored, 21st in ERA, 28th in strikeouts to walks and 22nd in WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators finished the season unranked after finishing as the runner-up in last year's College World Series. They entered the postseason tied with the NC State Wolfpack for the 15th-best odds, +3000, to emerge as national champions.

Their +2000 odds are the tenth-best of the 16 remaining teams. Florida ranks 183rd in batting average, 101st in hits, sixth in home runs, tied for 98th in runs scored, 158th in ERA, 51st in strikeouts to walks and 119th in WHIP.

Expect the Tigers to continue their strong season as they have been one of the best teams in the nation all season long. Expect Clemson to reach the College World Series for the 13th time in program history - and first since 2010 - as they look to win their first national title.

Clemson Baseball Super Regional Pick: Clemson Tigers (-210)

