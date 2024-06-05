College Baseball Coaching Changes Tracker 2024: Full list of NCAA Baseball coaching moves feat. Mark Kingston 

The college baseball season is in full swing as the NCAA regionals have already concluded and the super regionals are set to begin on Friday, June 7. The College World Series will begin the following Friday as eight teams battle it out to be crowned champion in 2024. That has not stopped several programs from making coaching changes though.

Here's a closer look at the 22 teams who announced they will not bring their coach back, with some coaches retiring at the end of the 2024 season.

College baseball coaching changes tracker 2024

#1: Carlos James, Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions

Carlos James announced his resignation from the program on May 28 after 14 seasons, leading the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions to a 212-414-2 record.

#2: Tommy Raffo, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Tommy Raffo was fired by the Arkansas State Red Wolves on May 29 after 16 seasons, leading the program to a 361-415-1 record.

#3: Jeremy Beard, Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

Jeremy Beard was fired on May 28 after leading the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners to a 153-233 record over eight seasons.

#4: Marc MacMillan, Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Marc MacMillan led the Charleston Southern Buccaneers for four seasons before being fired on June 3, ending his tenure with an 86-116 record.

#5: Tony Skole, The Citadel Bulldogs

Tony Skole was fired on May 24 after leading The Citadel Bulldogs to a 123-316 mark over seven seasons.

#6: Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Gary Gilmore announced last year he would retire following the 2024 season. He spent 29 seasons leading the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to a 1,082-572-3 mark and one national title. In 34 seasons overall as a head coach, he compiled a 1,335-674-5. Long-time assistant Kevin Schnall will take over next season.

#7: JP Blandin, Delaware State Hornets

JP Blandin announced he would retire following the 2024 season on March 29. He spent 24 seasons leading the Delaware State Hornets to a 525-615-6 mark.

#8: Chris Prothro, Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Chris Prothro went on a medical leave of absence on March 25 and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels announced he would not return on May 15. Walt Jones was promoted to head coach on the same day. Prothro led the program to a 97-98 record in just under four seasons.

#9: Lance Berkman, Houston Christian Huskies

Lance Berkman announced his resignation on May 24 after leading the Houston Christian Huskies to a 47-105 record over three seasons.

#10: Bryan Peters, Long Beach State Dirtbags

Bryan Peters was named interim head coach of the Long Beach State Dirtbags ahead of the 2024 season, leading them to a 25-29-1 mark. The school announced they will conduct an outside coaching search on May 27.

#11: Dave Miller, Manhattan Jaspers

On June 3, Dave Miller stepped down after two seasons leading the Manhattan Jaspers to a 44-64 record to rejoin the La Salle Explorers. Steven Rosen has been named the interim head coach.

#12: John Anderson, Minnesota Golden Gophers

John Anderson announced his plans to retire after the 2024 season before the beginning of the year. He led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 1,396-1,018-3 record over 42 seasons. Ty McDevitt was named as his replacement on May 22.

#13: Keith Guttin, Missouri State Bears

Keith Guttin announced his plans to retire after the 2024 season in November. In 42 seasons leading the Missouri State Bears, he compiled a 1,396-929 record. Joey Hawkins was promoted to head coach on June 4.

#14: Chris Rodriguez, Pacific Tigers

On May 20, Chris Rodriguez was fired after five seasons leading the Pacific Tigers to a 66-164 mark.

#15: Rick Hirtensteiner, Pepperdine Waves

Rick Hirtensteiner led the Pepperdine Waves to a 194-226 record over nine seasons before being fired on May 29.

#16: Mark Kingston, South Carolina Gamecocks

Mark Kingston spent seven seasons leading the South Carolina Gamecocks, however, he was fired on June 3. He finished his tenure with a 217-155 record.

#17: Billy Mohl, South Florida Bulls

Billy Mohl was fired on May 20 after leading the South Florida Bulls to a 174-181-1 mark over seven seasons as head coach.

#18: Johnny Cardenas, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Johnny Cardenas announced his retirement on May 23 after spending 16 seasons leading the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to a 293-483 mark.

#19: Randy Mazey, West Virginia Mountaineers

Randy Mazey announced that he would retire after the 2024 season last summer. He has led the West Virginia Mountaineers to a 336-250 mark over 12 seasons.

The Mountaineers title hopes are still alive after winning the Tuscon Regional. They will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Steve Sabins will take over as head coach next season.

#20: Mike McRae, William & Mary Tribe

The William & Mary Tribe announced that they did not intend to renew Mike McRae's contract on May 25. He led them to a 90-74 record in three seasons, while he has an overall 590-496 mark in 19 seasons as a head coach.

#21: Tom Riginos, Winthrop Eagles

The Winthrop Eagles announced they would not renew Tom Riginos' contract on May 20. In 14 seasons leading the program, he compiled a 329-348 record.

#22: Dan Bertolini, Youngstown State Penguins

Dan Bertolini was fired on May 26 after eight seasons leading the Youngstown State Penguins to a 141-266 mark.

