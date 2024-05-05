With the arrival of May, looking forward to the college baseball NCAA Tournament is getting easier.

Most of the 64-team field is probably safely locked in. While it's still far enough out to be unsure about the final handful of regional hosts, teams are getting locked in by the day. Here's where the college baseball NCAA Tournament field stands.

College Baseball Field of 64 Projections

A year after battling in the College World Series finals, LSU and Florida are both on the bubble and in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament field.

Here's where the NCAA field of 64 stands.

Safely in the Field: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana State, James Madison, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi State, North Carolina, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego, South Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UC-Irvine, UConn, UC-Santa Barbara, UNC-Wilmington, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

That's a list of 36 teams safely in the field, with the bulk of the remaining 28 constituting automatic qualifiers for winning conference tournaments. That will likely leave somewhere between a half dozen to a dozen non-automatic qualifiers to complete the college baseball bracket.

Potential super regional hosts are virtually set. Provided those teams can advance, those seem near certain to be Texas A&M, Arkansas, Clemson, Tennessee, Noth Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State and East Carolina.

Other teams in play to be regional hosts include Dallas Baptist, Duke, Georgia, Indiana State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, South Carolina, UC-Irvine, UC-Santa Barbara, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Last Four In

The final teams in the NCAA baseball tournament are certainly significant. After all, in 2022, Ole Miss was the final team in the NCAA Tournament field. All they did was win the College World Series. So, unlike the NCAA basketball tournament, the final team in the baseball field matters to more than just a few bettors.

The current last four teams in the field are Florida, Louisville, Purdue and TCU. Those programs have illustrious histories and big expectations. Florida has struggled despite two-way star Jac Caglianone.

Louisville made the College World Series four times in the 2010s, but none since then. TCU was tough under current Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle and made the CWS a year ago.

First Four Out

The teams currently slated to end up tops on the outside of the NCAA selection bubble are Kansas, Charleston, Maryland and LSU.

LSU are the defending national champions, but coach Jay Johnson's team is a shadow of last year's squad. Kansas is haning around the middle of the Big 12 but could use a few more league wins to shore up its case.

Charleston has been excellent but might be in trouble if they don't win the Colonial league title. Maryland certainly has some work to do to get inside the Big Ten's bubble picture.

When does the NCAA baseball bracket come out?

The full college baseball NCAA Tournament bracket will be released at noon Eastern time on May 27, with the first games of the Tournament beginning on May 31.

The College World Series in Omaha will then open two weeks after that, on June 14.

Which college baseball teams do you think will sneak into or just miss the NCAA Tournament field? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section: