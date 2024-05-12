College baseball games today, May 12, 2024: TV channel, streaming options and more

  • home icon
By Joe Cox
Modified May 12, 2024 08:20 IST
Tennessee plays a big series at Vanderbilt this weekend.

College baseball has a massive Sunday schedule with plenty of games involving top 25 teams. Here's a brief rundown of all the top 25 action slated for Sunday, May 12.

College baseball games today, May 12

No. 1 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Time: 3 pm EST

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Zander Sechrist (1-0, 4.14) for Tennessee, TBA for Vanderbilt

Location: Hawkins Field, Nashville, TN

No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Wake Forest

Time: Noon EST

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Aidan Knaak (4-0, 2.57) for Clemson, Josh Hartle (5-2, 5.40) for Wake Forest

Location: Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC

No. 3 Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Time: 6 pm EST

TV: SECN

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for Texas A&M, Mason Nichols (4-0, 3.77) for Ole Miss

Location: Swayze Field, Oxford, MS

No. 4 Kentucky at Florida

Time: Noon EST

TV: SECN

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Mason Moore (8-1, 4.96) for Kentucky, Jac Caglianone (5-1, 4.39) for Florida

Location: Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, FL

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Mississippi State

Time: 3 pm EST

TV: SECN

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Mason Molina (3-2, 3.81 for Arkansas), TBA for Mississippi State

Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

No. 6 East Carolina at Tulane

Time: 2 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams

Location: Greer Field, New Orleans, LA

No. 7 Oregon State vs. UCLA

Time: 3 pm EST

TV: Pac12

Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Eric Segura (5-1, 5.11) for Oregon State, Luke Rodriguez (2-4, 4.37) for UCLA

Location: Goss Stadium, Corvallis, OR

No. 8 Florida State at Pittsburgh

Time: 2:30 pm EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ACCNX+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for Florida State, Ryan Reed (0-6, 7.43) for Pittsburgh

Location: Cost Field, Pittsburgh, PA

No. 9 Duke at Georgia Tech

Time: 1 pm EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for Duke, Tate McKee (4-4, 7.34) for Georgia Tech

Location: Chandler Stadium, Atlanta, GA

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 23 NC State

Time: 1 pm EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams

Location: Davenport Field, Charlottesville, VA

No. 11 North Carolina vs. Louisvile

Time: Noon EST

TV: ACCN

Live Stream: ACCN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Aidan Haugh (3-1, 3.29) for North Carolina, Colton Hartman (0-1, 5.29) for Louisville

Location: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

No. 16 UC Irvine at Long Beach State

Time: 4 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Brandon Luu (5-1, 4.15) for UC Irvine, Kellan Montgomery (3-2, 3.89) for Long Beach State

Location: Blair Field, Long Beach, CA

No. 17 Arizona at Utah

Time: 9 pm EST

TV: Pac12N

Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Cam Walty (7-1, 2.63) for Arizona, TBA for Utah

Location: Smith's Ballpark, Salt Lake City, UT

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Time: 3 pm EST

TV: BIG12/ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Carson Benge (2-1, 2.45) for Oklahoma State, TBA for Texas Tech

Location: O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, OK

No. 20 Indiana State vs. Evansville

Time: 1 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Luke Hayden (6-1, 2.92) for Indiana State, TBA for Evansville

Location: Warn Field, Terre Haute, IN

No. 21 Troy at Texas State

Time: 1 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for Troy, Tony Robie (4-3, 6.60) for Texas State

Location: Bobcat Ballpark, San Marcos, TX

No. 22 Louisiana at Georgia Southern

Time: 1 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams

Location: Clements Stadium, Statesboro, GA

No. 24 Oregon at Washington

Time: 3 pm EST

TV: Pac12N

Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Kevin Seitter (5-3, 5.02) for Oregon, TBA for Washigton

Location: Husky Ballpark, Seattle, WA

No. 25 Santa Barbara at Bakersfield

Time: 4 pm EST

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Starting pitchers: Tyler Bremner (9-0, 2.51) for Santa Barbara, Kellen O'Connor (1-3, 3.08) for Bakersfield

Location: Hardt Field, Bakersfield, CA

Which teams are you looking forward to seeing on Sunday? Weigh in below in our comments section!

