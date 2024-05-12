College baseball games today, May 12, 2024: TV channel, streaming options and more

College baseball has a massive Sunday schedule with plenty of games involving top 25 teams. Here's a brief rundown of all the top 25 action slated for Sunday, May 12.
College baseball games today, May 12
No. 1 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Time: 3 pm EST
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Zander Sechrist (1-0, 4.14) for Tennessee, TBA for Vanderbilt
Location: Hawkins Field, Nashville, TN
No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Wake Forest
Time: Noon EST
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Aidan Knaak (4-0, 2.57) for Clemson, Josh Hartle (5-2, 5.40) for Wake Forest
Location: Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, NC
No. 3 Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Time: 6 pm EST
TV: SECN
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for Texas A&M, Mason Nichols (4-0, 3.77) for Ole Miss
Location: Swayze Field, Oxford, MS
No. 4 Kentucky at Florida
Time: Noon EST
TV: SECN
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Mason Moore (8-1, 4.96) for Kentucky, Jac Caglianone (5-1, 4.39) for Florida
Location: Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, FL
No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Mississippi State
Time: 3 pm EST
TV: SECN
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Mason Molina (3-2, 3.81 for Arkansas), TBA for Mississippi State
Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, AR
No. 6 East Carolina at Tulane
Time: 2 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams
Location: Greer Field, New Orleans, LA
No. 7 Oregon State vs. UCLA
Time: 3 pm EST
TV: Pac12
Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Eric Segura (5-1, 5.11) for Oregon State, Luke Rodriguez (2-4, 4.37) for UCLA
Location: Goss Stadium, Corvallis, OR
No. 8 Florida State at Pittsburgh
Time: 2:30 pm EST
TV: ACCNX
Live stream: ACCNX+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for Florida State, Ryan Reed (0-6, 7.43) for Pittsburgh
Location: Cost Field, Pittsburgh, PA
No. 9 Duke at Georgia Tech
Time: 1 pm EST
TV: ACCNX
Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for Duke, Tate McKee (4-4, 7.34) for Georgia Tech
Location: Chandler Stadium, Atlanta, GA
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 23 NC State
Time: 1 pm EST
TV: ACCNX
Live stream: ACCNX, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams
Location: Davenport Field, Charlottesville, VA
No. 11 North Carolina vs. Louisvile
Time: Noon EST
TV: ACCN
Live Stream: ACCN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Aidan Haugh (3-1, 3.29) for North Carolina, Colton Hartman (0-1, 5.29) for Louisville
Location: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
No. 16 UC Irvine at Long Beach State
Time: 4 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Brandon Luu (5-1, 4.15) for UC Irvine, Kellan Montgomery (3-2, 3.89) for Long Beach State
Location: Blair Field, Long Beach, CA
No. 17 Arizona at Utah
Time: 9 pm EST
TV: Pac12N
Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Cam Walty (7-1, 2.63) for Arizona, TBA for Utah
Location: Smith's Ballpark, Salt Lake City, UT
No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Time: 3 pm EST
TV: BIG12/ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Carson Benge (2-1, 2.45) for Oklahoma State, TBA for Texas Tech
Location: O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, OK
No. 20 Indiana State vs. Evansville
Time: 1 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Luke Hayden (6-1, 2.92) for Indiana State, TBA for Evansville
Location: Warn Field, Terre Haute, IN
No. 21 Troy at Texas State
Time: 1 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for Troy, Tony Robie (4-3, 6.60) for Texas State
Location: Bobcat Ballpark, San Marcos, TX
No. 22 Louisiana at Georgia Southern
Time: 1 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: TBA for both teams
Location: Clements Stadium, Statesboro, GA
No. 24 Oregon at Washington
Time: 3 pm EST
TV: Pac12N
Live stream: Pac12N, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Kevin Seitter (5-3, 5.02) for Oregon, TBA for Washigton
Location: Husky Ballpark, Seattle, WA
No. 25 Santa Barbara at Bakersfield
Time: 4 pm EST
TV: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app
Starting pitchers: Tyler Bremner (9-0, 2.51) for Santa Barbara, Kellen O'Connor (1-3, 3.08) for Bakersfield
Location: Hardt Field, Bakersfield, CA
