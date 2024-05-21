College Baseball Week 14 D1 Rankings: 4 SEC teams in top-5 

With college baseball conference tournaments ongoing, D1 Baseball delivered its weekly ranking of the top NCAA baseball teams this week. Across all leagues and squads, teams are seeking a spot in the top eight or 16 teams by the NCAA's measurement. The selection committee's top 16 teams should host regional play with the top eight in light to potentially host a super regional.

Of course, college baseball has a multitude of rankings and the NCAA isn't exhaustively considering any one ranking or standard. But it's still useful to see where D1 Baseball has the top teams heading into conference tournament play.

College Baseball Week 14 D1 Rankings

Florida State needs a big week in the ACC Tournament to stay in possible college baseball super regional hosting discussions.

#10. Florida State (39-14)

With just a 17-12 record in ACC play, Florida State is the No. 5 seed in this week's ACC Tournament. They'll have to outlast Virginia in pool play for a shot at the semifinals, and could fall out of super regional consideration.

James Tibbs III is the biggest bat (.385 with 24 homers) and Jamie Arnold (9-3, 2.42) is an imposing ace. FSU is just in a bad spot for seeding with an awkward ACC draw.

#9. East Carolina (40-13)

East Carolina should have an easy week in the AAC Tournament, but unfortunately, can't get many resume boosting wins. ECU is hitting .312 as a team, led by Carter Cunningham at .396.

Pitching ace Trey Yesavage (11-1, 2.09 ERA) could be massive in a short series. ECU's team ERA of 3.75 demonstrates their pitching depth.

#8. Oklahoma (34-18)

The top seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Oklahoma is certainly in safe NCAA Tournament stead. But if they can win the Big 12, they're likely to nab a super regional hosting spot. OU is a singles and doubles hitting team with excellent speed. They will need to keep scoring plenty of runs through postseason play.

#7. North Carolina (41-12)

The top seed in the ACC Tournament, the Tar Heels are going strong into the postseason. Hitters Parks Harber (.358 and 19 homers) and Vance Honeycutt (.319 with 22 homers and 28 stolen bases) are standouts. UNC has excellent pitching depth with solid starters Jason DeCaro and Shea Sprague.

#6. Oregon State (41-13)

Oregon State finished a half game behind Arizona and got the second seed in the Pac-12. With a pod system, the Beavers have an excellent shot at a deep run in the league tournament and in wrapping up a super regional opportunity. Travis Bazzana is one of the best college baseball hitters in the country (.429, 26 homers). Aidan May and Jacob Kmatz are an excellent 1-2 pitching combination.

#5. Arkansas (43-12)

The Razorbacks are a No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, but have probably locked in a super-region hosting opportunity regardless of how their week goes. Arkansas hit .269 as a team, but the Hogs are tough on the mound.

Hagen Smith (9-0, 1.52) is probably the best pitcher in college baseball and Brady Tygart is an excellent second starter. Pitching makes the Hogs a feared foe.

#4. Texas A&M (44-11)

A&M will be a No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and yet is No. 4 in the nation. They're a strong and balanced college baseball team. Dueling outfield bats Branden Montgomery (.325, 26 homers) and Jace Laviolette (.324, 28 homers) are a mid-order nightmare for opponents. Starter Ryan Prager (8-1, 2.47) and closer Evan Aschebeck (5-1, 1.80, seven saves) are both lights out.

#3. Clemson (40-13)

The Tigers are the second seed in the ACC Tournament. Accordingly, they'd be set to avoid North Carolina until the league finals. Slugger Blake Wright (.341 with 21 homers) anchors the offense and Aidan Knaak (5-1, 2.96) is one of the ACC's best arms. Clemson is the lone non-SEC team in the top five, and the Tigers remain a significant threat for a deep run in Omaha.

#2. Kentucky (39-12)

The Wildcats tied with Tennessee for top record in the SEC, but are a No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. No worries, because a ferocious Kentucky offense should be up to a battle. Slugging outfielder Ryan Nicholson (.297, 17 homers) is a standout and UK has stolen 104 bases. The pitching depth is a bit shaky, but the Wildcats have battled all season.

#1.Tennessee (46-10)

Tony Vitello's Vols end the season at No. 1. Christian Moore (.388, 27 homers) finished the regular season on a tear. Five Vols have 16 or more homers. Rotation ace Drew Beam (8-2, 3.59) and bullpen standout Nate Snead (8-1, 2.67) led a strong Vol pitching staff. Tennessee will be trouble for anyone, up to and including Omaha.

Which college baseball teams are you looking forward to watching? Weigh in below in our comments section!